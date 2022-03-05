| -2.1°C Dublin

‘Why I had to leave Google and fight against killer robots’

Software engineer Laura Nolan reveals why she felt she had to walk away from her job after finding out the project she was involved in was potentially being used to feed artificial intelligence-led drone strikes

Former Google employee Laura Nolan with her cat Gizmo at her home in Co Kildare. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand
Former Google employee Laura Nolan with her cat Gizmo at her home in Co Kildare. Photo by Frank McGrath

Mary McGill

In 2013, software engineer Laura Nolan gave a talk to a group of transition year students at the Science Gallery in Dublin on the theme of “cool jobs”.

As a site reliability engineer with Google, she fit the bill. In a YouTube video of her speech, she tells the young crowd: “I didn’t really know what I wanted to be when I grew up. In fact, I’m still not a 100pc sure, but I quite like where I am right now.”

