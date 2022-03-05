‘Why I had to leave Google and fight against killer robots’

In 2013, software engineer Laura Nolan gave a talk to a group of transition year students at the Science Gallery in Dublin on the theme of “cool jobs”.

As a site reliability engineer with Google, she fit the bill. In a YouTube video of her speech, she tells the young crowd: “I didn’t really know what I wanted to be when I grew up. In fact, I’m still not a 100pc sure, but I quite like where I am right now.”

For millennials like Nolan, who studied computer science only to graduate as the dotcom bubble burst in the early 2000s, landing a job at Google was like winning the career lottery. It was a chance to work at the forefront of a new economy with a company whose founding motto was: “Don’t be evil.”

Watching the video of her talk today, in which Nolan speaks with insight and wit about her work, there is no foreshadowing of the events that would lead her to leave the company five years later. She describes them as “quite a story arc”. It began with cloud computing and ended up with a campaign against killer robots.

Nolan joined Google 10 years into her career in 2013, at a time of upheaval in the tech sector. The problem was growth, a perennial concern for Silicon Valley giants that expand quickly but have to find new ways to sustain momentum in an intensely competitive market. This drives companies to diversify their offerings, as in Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and its new focus on virtual reality, or Spotify’s move into podcasting.

After an ill-fated attempt at launching a social media platform (who remembers Google+?), Google began to focus on cloud computing around 2015, storing and providing access to information. “There was a huge amount of technical work [to be done] and there was also a big cultural adjustment,” Nolan says.

There was a sense among some Google employees, she says, that the company was shifting away from its original mission.

Speaking of founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin, Nolan says: “They talked a lot about how Google wasn’t just another company and how they might choose to forgo certain opportunities because they think it’s better in the long run for Google and better in general.”

From this perspective, the shift towards cloud computing represented something potentially ominous. Google was becoming, as Nolan puts it, “just a monster that wants to eat the world”.

These fears appeared to be confirmed when news broke in 2018 of the company’s association with Project Maven, a controversial Pentagon plan to strengthen the US Department of Defence’s big data and artificial intelligence capabilities. It was, in the words of journalist Eyal Press, “a surveillance programme designed to automate and accelerate the process of sifting through the vast volume of footage that drones recorded as they hovered over distant war zones”. Nolan feared this would lead to an increase in lethal strikes.

She found out about Google’s involvement during a work trip to San Francisco, a few weeks before the story broke in the media. The prospect that work she had conducted in good faith could be used directly or indirectly to support military operations distressed her, and not without good reason.

Read More

Surveillance systems such as those used to conduct drone strikes represent an infinite source of revenue to cloud computing businesses, Nolan says. “You’re talking about hoovering up vast quantities of data, processing it to try and extract statistical models, and continually matching that against input data.”

She describes this process as “never-ending”, “intensive” and “perfect if you are trying to make money out of cloud computing”. When she shared her concerns with one of her directors in Dublin, she says she was told: “We have to do this because of shareholder value.”

After the Project Maven revelations, about 4,000 Google employees (of 80,000 worldwide at the time) signed an open letter condemning the company’s involvement. “Dear Sundar,” it begins, addressing Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive of Alphabet, the conglomerate that owns Google: “We believe that Google should not be in the business of war.”

Some employees, including Nolan, resigned. In the aftermath, Google did not renew its contract with the Pentagon. It announced a new set of AI principles stating it would not include projects that fell outside “internationally acceptable norms”. (Nolan points out there are no established “norms” in such projects.)

Expand Close Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive of Alphabet, the conglomerate that owns Google. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive of Alphabet, the conglomerate that owns Google. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Nolan is one of a number of tech sector interviewees featured in Eyal Press’s new book Dirty Work: Essential Jobs and the Hidden Toll of Inequality. He explores the impact of ‘dirty work’ on employees’ mental and emotional well-being in contexts where dirt is less about filth and more about the shame and judgement certain kinds of workers face.

Unlike Press’s interviewees from slaughterhouses or the prison system, Nolan, by virtue of being in a well-paid, unstigmatised profession that offered her other employment opportunities, did not experience the extreme downsides associated with ‘dirty work’. Nevertheless, her distress at realising her skills might be used in ways she never intended to harm others affected her in very real ways.

“It shocked me,” she says, recalling when she first heard about Project Maven. “Honestly, it made me feel physically ill. I developed heartburn. It was the first time in my life I’d ever suffered with heartburn. I found it very, very personally stressful.

“I felt like work I had done innocently over the past number of years was being turned into a weapon of, I was going to say ‘warfare’, but warfare is not even the right thing to call drone strikes which are going to kill [people]. It’s mechanised slaughter, in my view.”

Although the leaking of Google’s engagement with Project Maven made it possible for Nolan to speak out about her experience, not everyone has been receptive.

“Most people have not been critical of my actions,” she says. “Some people think I’m an idiot… I disagree with those people. They are entitled to their opinion and I’m entitled to mine, but I am certainly not obligated to work on these projects I disagree with.” While Nolan felt confident that walking away from Google was the right thing to do, the decision was by no means an easy one. “It was quite an emotional thing. On my last day, I felt quite torn. I enjoyed my team, I enjoyed my work, but I no longer had that trust in [the] leadership.”

Of Google’s motto “don’t be evil”, Nolan says, “the problem is, define ‘evil’,” adding: “I think not being upfront with people about what their work is being used for is pretty evil actually.”

In voicing her concerns about big tech, Nolan joins a growing number of employees who are becoming increasingly vocal about the prospect of their work being used in ways they never intended or over which they have little control. These concerns are also central to Nolan’s current work with the Stop Killer Robots campaign.

While it may sound like a Black Mirror parody, the campaign’s work is serious and urgent, directed at what it calls “growing digital dehumanisation”, exemplified by the development of weapons that are controlled, not by humans, but by artificial intelligence. Nolan points out that this lack of human oversight has the potential to produce catastrophic results. “It is impossible to build an automated system that respects the rules of war,” she says.

It is a chilling prospect and another example of what Nolan has experienced up close in her career: the dark side of technological progress.