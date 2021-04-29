| 3.7°C Dublin

Why fasting for Ramadan is helping me cope with the pressures of lockdown

Top photographer Ruth Medjber is an atheist, but observing the strict Muslim rituals of this special month are a way of reconnecting with what’s important

Fast life: Ruth Medjber is fasting for Ramadan this year Expand

Ruth Medjber

I grew up in a house where two religions were celebrated and as an adult I can see the benefits and good practices of both. I do Christmas with my mam and Ramadan with my dad. It’s simple really. 

I’m an atheist but to me that just means not believing in an organised religion; instead I believe in just being a good person. If you do good things for others, and the bloke next to you does good things for others and the woman next to him and so on, the world will become an instantly a better place.

