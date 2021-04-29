Why fasting for Ramadan is helping me cope with the pressures of lockdown

I grew up in a house where two religions were celebrated and as an adult I can see the benefits and good practices of both. I do Christmas with my mam and Ramadan with my dad. It’s simple really.

I’m an atheist but to me that just means not believing in an organised religion; instead I believe in just being a good person. If you do good things for others, and the bloke next to you does good things for others and the woman next to him and so on, the world will become an instantly a better place.

I try to live my life the best way that I know how. I just want to be happy and reach my goals (house, dog, car, good job and so on). But the last year of Covid has battered me. It’s taken so much from me, my career as a photographer, my freedom, my social life, even my love life.

That’s why this year I’ve come back to fasting for Ramadan, which is a holy month for more than a billion Muslims across the world, including my dad here in Dublin.

You don’t eat or drink during the hours of daylight (nope, not even water). You do this every day for about 30 days.

Read More

I started doing Ramadan with my dad when I was a teenager. It was never asked of me, never assumed or brought up. It was definitely a surprise one day when I announced that I’d give it a bash.

It became an annual challenge for me, something that I could set my mind to and achieve. I continued into my twenties and used it as almost a retreat, a moment to step away from the student life of 24 hour session-ing and a chance to get a footing back in reality. I used to think “thank god Ramadan is coming, I’ve got to stop partying”.

As it follows the Lunar calendar, the start date changes every year; it roughly moves back around 11 days. When I was a kid, Ramadan was during winter. We’d schedule Christmas dinner at sunset, which was around 4pm, so that Dad could eat with us all. It seemed a lot easier back then!

This year it started in mid April, sunset is around 8.40, though this changes as the days get longer (we must be the only ones not grateful for the “grand stretch”).

I haven’t always fasted. There was a time when I decided that I needed to give up doing Ramadan. After college I went straight into working as a music photographer and my life became centred around live music. I’d tour with bands on their buses, shooting shows and festivals every night.

I was working at Longitude Festival a few years ago. Iftar (the time when you can break your fast and eat) was around 10pm and the days were long and extremely hot.

The band I was there to photograph were due to go on stage exactly at sunset. I obviously hadn’t eaten or drunk anything all day. I had been on site, snapping some behind the scenes shots, following the band around in the sunshine as they did interviews and soundchecks.

I was dehydrated and starving but adamant that I could make it work. The band went on stage and gave it their all and so did I. I used whatever traces of energy I had left, mixed with pure adrenalin and I ran from the sound desk, through the crowd, up on to the stage and back again, making sure I caught every glorious moment of their show.

The band finished and walked down the ramp, off the stage. I followed behind and face-planted into the grass. My body gave up. I had pushed myself too hard and just collapsed. It was at that point I knew that Ramadan was detrimental to my career.

I often feel that fasting during Ramadan would be a lot easier if everyone around me was doing it too. Ireland doesn’t slow down during Ramadan like Muslim countries do. There’s no way any band would be going on stage to a crowd of thousands if they hadn’t eaten in almost 24 hours! But this is just one of the challenges of fasting in Ireland and I accept that.

Read More

I came back to fasting this year for many reasons. Logistically it seemed like a golden opportunity. There’s no live music so I won’t be called upon to shoot big stages on an empty stomach. Also, there’s the other, more appealing side of fasting that I really wanted to experience again.

The pandemic has meant that so much of my life is out of my control right now, but fasting is something I can do from start to finish. I can achieve it by myself and no amount of lockdown restrictions or Nphet announcements will impact my course of action.

To fast for 30 days you have to be stubborn and self-disciplined, and you have to want to go on a bit of a spiritual journey while you’re at it. The whole experience is like a retreat for your mind, your body and your soul, without having to leave your home.

You go on a bit of a rollercoaster almost daily, from hangry to deliriously happy all in the time it takes for the sun to set. It’s draining, reflective and emotional. The slightest bit of kindness shown to me by friends or colleagues, and I’m in bits.

It makes you enormously empathetic and charitable. There’s nothing like starving yourself to feel the plight of those who don’t know where their next meal is coming from.

I always know exactly what I’ve got lined up for dinner; I’m planning it in my head from about 2pm and I’ll start cooking hours before I can eat. But when I’m cooking, my mind wanders to those who live in Direct Provision or who are homeless and cannot cook for themselves. Who, like me, could be craving particular foods but they’ll never get to eat them. My heart breaks and I end up in tears as I cook.

I save a lot of money by skipping two meals a day, not to mention the takeaway lattes and croissants, sneaky packets of Taytos when I’m putting petrol in the car, and the countless bottles of wine. I take these savings and make regular charitable donations; it eases my guilt momentarily as I tuck into my evening feast.

Friends often ask me about Ramadan and I tell them it’s kind of like a hard-core version of Lent – but with a Trocaire box that you’re dying to fill.