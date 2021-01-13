| 11.6°C Dublin

Why do so many people hate Sally Rooney? Could it be that she’s a young, attractive, successful woman?

Tanya Sweeney

Author Sally Rooney. Photo: Kalpesh Lathigra Expand

Author Sally Rooney. Photo: Kalpesh Lathigra

Sally Rooney has been called JD Salinger for the Snapchat generation, but there’s certainly a case to be made for describing her as the ‘Beyoncé of books’.

What other writer can you think of who would break the internet with the simple news that she is set to publish her third novel?

From Entertainment Weekly and Vogue to the New York Times, the breathless announcement of Beautiful World, Where Are You?, due for release later this year, could barely be missed.

