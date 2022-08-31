Why do Leo DiCaprio and his ilk find it so hard to love someone their own age?

Talking at this year’s Oscars, Amy Schumer put it best. The ceremony host doffed a cap to Leonardo DiCaprio and his then-24-year-old girlfriend Camila Morrone, who were sitting in the audience.

Of the 45-year-old actor, Schumer said: “He’s done so much to fight climate change and leave behind a cleaner, greener planet… for his girlfriends.”

The ongoing joke, of course, is that while Leonardo DiCaprio ages as per the regular laws of nature, his seemingly interchangeable line of girlfriends stay resolutely on the tender side of 25.

In fact, given that Morrone turned 25 in June, one media outlet observed that his girlfriend of five years might have ‘aged out’.

Now, it could absolutely be the case that the pair parted on much more functional, healthy terms, citing that old Hollywood standby, irreconcilable differences.

Yet the string of exes — Bar Rafaeli, who split from Leo at 25; Blake Lively at 23; 22-year-old Erin Heatherton, 25-year-old Kelly Rohrbach, 25-year-old Nina Agdal — certainly speaks to a particular ‘type’.

He’s by no means the only famous guy in town with a beautiful girlfriend that is whole decades younger than him. Fifty-seven-year-old Russell Crowe’s girlfriend Britney Theriot is 31. Sean Penn is currently dating Leila George, 32 years his junior, while Dennis Quaid has almost 40 years on his wife Laura Savoie.

Now, more power to their creaky elbows and all that, but am I the only person who does an eye-roll when Hollywood’s men play so predictably to type?

And when Hollywood’s men don’t date much younger women, it becomes ‘a thing’. When Keanu Reeves was photographed with his girlfriend Alexandra Grant, who had grey hair and looked her age (now 48),

Reeves was inundated with congratulations and back-claps, as though he deserved praise for dating a woman his age. The thing is, he is still nine years older than her.

I get it. In the acting business, optics are everything, and staying young and relevant is part of the job spec. And what better way to do that than with aligning oneself with a lissom, peachy young beauty?

Leading men choosing to date younger women at their gravitational/aesthetic apex is understandable, as is the reverse. To see the admiration and reflected glory in a young lover’s eyes must be fairly irresistible.

Besides, I’m almost certain that this is not a phenomenon restricted to very rich and very famous men. In 2018, the journal Science Advances published a study about the ‘aspirational pursuit of mates’ within online dating.

Researchers looked at nearly 200,000 (presumably non-famous) heterosexual users and found that while men’s sexual desirability peaks at age 50, women hit their prime at 18.

Another study undertaken by OKCupid found that “the median 30-year-old man spends as much time messaging teenage girls as he does women his own age”.

Seriously though, what does a man pushing 50 and a woman in their early 20s even talk about? Does she school him on TikTok and Megan Thee Stallion? Does he tell her that when it comes to the likes of Nirvana or River Phoenix, you had to be there?

Genuinely though, do these men believe that a woman his own age is too old to love? (The French novelist Yann Moix famously said: “The body of a 25-year-old woman is extraordinary. The body of a woman of 50 is not extraordinary at all”). After all, young people are fun to be around, idealistic, refreshing in their youthful energy. The thing is, so are a lot of people over 25.

Women bear the brunt of public ire

Earlier this week, allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler, just as he touched down to kick off the band’s world tour at Dublin’s 3Arena on Tuesday night.

Many fans denounced the band and indeed the tour for going ahead, noting they were looking (in vain) for refunds from Ticketmaster.

In the end, it was business as usual with Butler reportedly mingling with fans in the arena ahead of the show.

But much online opprobrium was aimed at the gig’s support act, Leslie Feist, who kept counsel on the allegations surrounding Butler ahead of the Dublin shows.

Instead, Feist took a different tack, pledging to donate her merchandise sales to Women’s Aid Dublin. Many fans were up in arms that she hadn’t pulled out of the tour, despite not knowing what kind of contractual obligations anyone on the tour is under.

Similarly, Butler’s wife Regine Chassagne has been dragged into the furore and described as horrifically “gaslit” for releasing a statement in defence of her husband after four people accused him of sexual wrongdoing.

It’s just very interesting, not to mention downright weird, that so much public ill-feeling is aimed at the women surrounding these men.

Save your feelings of anger and frustration for the men at the centre of such alleged failings, and not the women who happen to be near them.

Enough with the Meghan bashing

Another week, another humongous bashing of Meghan Markle in the tabloid press for a ‘bombshell’ interview in The Cut magazine. This seemingly simple interview sparked a dissection of every utterance, resulting in a weapons-grade bashing.

The widespread vitriol reserved for this woman, whose only crime has been to seemingly marry into the wrong family, has been genuinely horrific to watch. How she has survived it all up until now, I have no idea.

How utterly terrifying it must be to be a well-known woman in the world and not able to do right for doing wrong, ever.