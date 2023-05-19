Who wrote the best man’s speech? Inside the rising wedding trend most guests won’t notice

Wedding speech ghostwriters share their stories - and explain why more and more people are secretly availing of their services

“It’s still very much seen as a secret service,” Heidi Ellert-McDermott explains. “I’d say that 97 per cent of our clients don’t tell anyone.” The secret that her clients are keeping from their significant others? It’s nothing remotely salacious – rather than googling gags and hoping for the best, they’ve just hired a ghostwriter to work on their wedding speech.