Whipping Boy – the band that nearly made it big

On September 3, a great Irish album is being reissued and already all the pre-sales of Heartworm have been snapped up. Luckily, there is another pressing planned of this two LP deluxe vinyl edition (with an additional collection of previously unreleased demos). But the band that made it – Whipping Boy – split up long ago and won’t be getting back together any time soon.

Heartworm, the band’s second album, first released on Columbia Records in 1995, remains a singular moment of artistry in Irish musical history.

In its Top 50 Irish Albums of All Time list last year, The Irish Times placed Heartworm at number 4, above Gemma Hayes’ Night on my Side, Thin Lizzy’s Live and Dangerous, Fontaines DC’s Dogrel, Enya’s Watermark, The Pogues’ Rum, Sodomy and the Lash, U2’s The Joshua Tree and even Van Morrison’s Astral Weeks.

Phantom FM went one better and voted it Best Irish Album of All Time. The Guardian rhapsodised about one of the album’s songs — ‘When We Were Young’ — placing it in the same company as The Who’s ‘My Generation’, Sonic Youth’s ‘Teen Age Riot’ and Sofia Coppola’s film The Virgin Suicides.

Dave Bell, who managed Whipping Boy from 1990, believes Heartworm is “arguably the greatest album of all time”.

He first saw Whipping Boy perform in the grotty and now sadly bulldozed New Inn venue on Dublin’s Clanbrassil Street in April, 1990.

“They were the opening act that night, but their reputation had guaranteed a floor filled with a stock-still army of fringe-bearing, great-coat wearing, pimple sporting, noise disciples,” he says.

He recalls that barely five minutes into their set, out of the dense on-stage fog, frontman Fearghal McKee worked his way through the audience, to stand nose-to-nose in front of him.

“He was part barking and sneering the lyrics to some derivative but beautiful noise.

“I was consumed by the racket, a head-full of dreams already packed for the journey ahead. I had nothing to offer them but a heartfelt enthusiasm.

“I never promised to make them famous, but I straight-out told them that I believed they could be the greatest band in the world,” he says.

Expand Close Whipping Boy in 1994, four years before the band split / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Whipping Boy in 1994, four years before the band split

Whipping Boy featured Fearghal McKee on vocals, Paul Page on guitar, Colm Hassett on drums and Myles McDonnell on bass. Formed in 1988, they could have gone on to be one of the greatest bands in the world.

That never happened. Instead they broke up.

Asked why they split, guitarist Paul Page says now: “Heartworm was a commercial failure.” It went gold in Ireland back in 1995 (in excess of 7,500 sales) and has sold 60,000 copies worldwide. This would be a reasonable number if the band wasn’t on a major record label.

“With a major label,” says Page, “you get one shot. Fail, and you are done, it’s as simple as that. We knew that when signing the deal, so it came as no surprise. At that point, we had been together over eight years. The failure of Heartworm was a real blow, and we began to doubt ourselves as a band. Once that happens, you are in trouble.

“The cracks started to appear,” he continues. “Nobody really had the stomach to try to rebuild and start from scratch.

“We did record another album, but by the time we finished it, relationships within the band had completely disintegrated. So the split was acrimonious, as most band break-ups are. How could it be any other way?

Read More

“You have depended totally on these three other people for the best part of a decade; each a link in a chain. Once that breaks, relationships are unlikely to survive.

“So the day we finished recording the third album” — referring to the last, self-titled album, which was recorded in 2000 — “we walked out of the studio knowing it was over.”

Does he ever see the band getting back together?

“We did reform for a tour in 2005. If it achieved anything, it allowed us to put any bitterness from the split behind us. Which was really good.

“But at the end of the tour, it was clear we were not going to make it a more permanent thing. So we went our separate ways. In recent years, there have been some really good offers to reform and play more shows.

“And with the reissue [of Heartworm], that’s bubbled up again. I know there are different views on this within the band, but personally, I don’t see any point in it really. It is just something that doesn’t appeal to me, despite the interest that is obviously out there.”

In 2015, Page nixed an offer for a 20th anniversary show.

“They wanted the original line-up. I would like to think that, as a band, we have never done anything just for the money, and it just wasn’t something some members of the band wanted to do. So that was that,” he says.

What Irish bands does Page think Whipping Boy influenced? “Some people have mentioned bands like Fontaines DC, the Murder Capital and I can see why they would say that,” he says.

“But they are great bands in their own right — I don’t really know how much our music influenced them. All music comes from somewhere.”

Expand Close Whipping Boy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Whipping Boy

Whipping Boy, for their part, were heavily influenced by the Velvet Underground, Sonic Youth, Big Black, My Bloody Valentine, Hüsker Dü.

“We are all reshaping and reusing the music we listen to, the music we love. It would be really nice to think any band or musician was inspired in some small way by what we did.”

He has particularly colourful memories of the band supporting Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on the Irish leg of the Henry’s Dream tour in May 1992, particularly the show in Galway.

“We didn’t inform his [Cave’s] crew that we would have an amateur acrobat swinging from ropes on stage. Some lights on our rig were accidentally ‘displaced’, some water was spilled on the monitors, and basically, we left the stage looking like it had been hit by a tornado.

“The tour manager was furious and told us not to turn up for the Dublin show, that we were gone, off the tour. It was only the intervention of Nick Cave himself that got us back on the tour, after a little bit of grovelling on our behalf.”

At a Whipping Boy headline show in Belfast in 1993, Fearghal announced that he wanted to show a video on the big screen before they went on. He wouldn’t say what it was.

He hired a projector and screen to make sure this mysterious video of his was played.

“It was that Peter Lennon documentary The Rocky Road to Dublin [the film examines the contemporary state of Ireland, and argues that it was dominated by cultural isolationism, Gaelic and clerical traditionalism]. A frantic promoter came looking for us, demanding it was turned off. Probably not the wisest thing to show in that part of the country,” he says.

“It was that confrontational thing again that we seemed to thrive on from a very early stage.”

Page believes ‘We Don’t Need Nobody Else’, from Heartworm, is probably the song that best defines what Whipping Boy were about. “I listen to it now, and there is a real defiance to it.”

They performed the song on the Late Late Show in 1996. “I don’t think Gay Byrne was too impressed, and when you watch the footage of it, the audience look bloody terrified.

“It seemed to unsettle them, to make them really uncomfortable. And some of the best music that has ever been made does that. So that song, for me, is us at our best.”

The deluxe edition of Heartworm is out on Needle Mythology Records on September 3, and still available on CD; the second vinyl pressing is due out in December