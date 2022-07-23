Which everyday item is dirtier than your toilet seat – and how often should you be cleaning?

Did you know that your mobile phone may be dirtier than your toilet seat?

Many people may be unaware of the average shelf life of some of the everyday items which we have in our homes and how exactly to keep them clean.

One microbiologist has unveiled the truth behind the cleanliness of everything from where we lay our heads at night to how we clean our dishes.

When you think of germs in the home you might automatically think of the bin or the toilet, but some of the dirtiest items can be the most surprising and in fact the bathroom is one of the cleanest rooms in the home according to Dr Jose Bengoechea — a professor in molecular microbiology and Centre Director for the School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences at Queen’s University Belfast.

His interest in antibiotic resistance to infections offers him a wide scope of knowledge into how simple household items can be dangerous for our health.

While we may venture into a full spring clean every now and again, Dr Bengoechea urges that keeping our homes clean often is one of the most important things we can do to maintain our health and prevent dangerous microbes from growing in places we least suspect.

The expert said while these microbes would not be immediately dangerous to a fit and healthy person, over time they could be.

“For example, if someone gets a cut in their hand and they are around the perfect environment for microbes to grow they could get a very bad infection,” he said.

Toothbrush — replace every month

Toothbrushes unknowingly contain millions of bacteria and while most microbes found in your mouth can’t survive outside in the air, some can and there is a risk they can multiply over time.

One way to prevent this is to change your toothbrush every month and rinse well with water after every use and let it air dry in an upright position. It is also good practice not to keep your toothbrush close to your toilet – for obvious reasons.

Kitchen surfaces — clean after every use

Dr Bengoechea explained that the ideal environment for dangerous microbes to grow is in the kitchen. “The normal temperature of a kitchen in this country is the ideal environment for microbes, generally around 20 degrees Celsius or higher,” he said.

“Heat and moisture are the two factors needed when thinking about how dangerous microbes can multiply so maintaining clean surfaces with antibacterial cleaners is crucial in protecting the kitchen environment.”

Kitchen sponge — wash weekly, change monthly

The kitchen sponge is the ideal for microbes to survive and multiply. Dr Bengoechea said that, while everyone has microbes on their skin and it is normal, it is only when they touch other surfaces and food particles when they are wet that they can multiply and if not changed regularly can contaminate both yourself and other surfaces. “It is good practice to wash sponges weekly with hot water and change your sponge every month or month and a half,” he said.

Kitchen utensils — clean after every use

The dishwasher is the safest bet when it comes to disinfecting your kitchen utensils. This is because the temperature of the water can reach up to 70 degrees which is ideal when killing germs.

Can openers and rubber spatulas should be placed in the dishwasher after each use as they can gather the most germs. If you don’t have a dishwasher, hand wash utensils in hot soapy water. You can also sanitise your can opener by cleaning it with bleach in water.

Mobile phone — disinfect monthly

Did you know that your mobile phone can be just as dirty as your toilet seat? As can your TV remote control. Any surface that you touch regularly and on a daily basis is at risk of growing dangerous microbes and must be disinfected regularly. Good practice would be to carefully clean these surfaces with an alcohol wipe every month to ensure all bad germs are killed.

Coffee Maker — descale twice a year

Like most kitchen appliances, when heat is applied it will kill off any bad germs but over time — and if you use it regularly — these can start to multiply.

For coffee makers it is important to use a descaler to clean them twice a year to prevent growth of microorganisms. Also remember to change the water after every use.

Sometimes appliances which are not high quality may need replaced every two years.

Fridge — clean surfaces every three months

While microbes in general do not grow well at any temperature less than four degrees – the average temperature of a fridge — it is important to still clean it out regularly.

Surfaces internally should be cleaned every three months and remember to check dates and condition of food you have in your fridge before putting fresh food in.

Mops — clean once a week

Mops are both wet and can remain damp which are perfect conditions for growing bacteria and microbes. You could be in danger of spreading bad bacteria around your floors instead of cleaning them if your mop is just as dirty.

It is best to clean your mop once a week — or more if you use it more often — with a few drops of bleach to kill off any bad germs. Ensure once your mop is cleaned that it is stored in a clean and dry space.

Tap handles — clean every day

When cleaning kitchen surfaces it is also important to wipe down tap handles — both in your kitchen and bathroom — regularly.

People generally use their dirty hands to turn the tap on, so it makes sense that there’s going to be a lot more bacteria on there, so try to get into the habit of wiping taps down when cleaning other surfaces with disinfectant spray.

Cutting board — clean after every use

When using your chopping board to cut meats and vegetables it is clear that it needs cleaned after every use, whether it be for something small or a large amount.

Sometimes chopping boards with grooves in them can gather more food particles and can be dangerous in gathering harmful bacteria.

Once cleaned with hot soapy water ensure your chopping board is kept dry.

Keyboard — disinfect regularly

Similar to how much bacteria can gather on your mobile phone or TV remote, your keyboard that you use every day for work can also be a hotspot for germs.

Apparently, researchers have found that your keyboard contains 400 times more bacteria than your average toilet seat, so remember to disinfect regularly carefully using an alcohol wipe.