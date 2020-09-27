Where did all the great movie songs go?

In 1997, as he was putting together the finishing touches on his massively over-budget drama, Titanic, James Cameron was approached by the movie's composer, James Horner, who had recorded a song with Celine Dion in secret. Cameron had stated that he didn't want any songs with actual singing in his movie, but Horner reportedly waited until Cameron was in a good enough mood to present to him My Heart Will Go On. After listening to the song several times in a row, Cameron eventually caved and agreed to put the song in the movie, thinking that a hit song could win over some anxious studio executives about what many believed was going to be a huge box-office flop.

As we now know, Titanic went on to win 11 Oscars, including Best Picture, and to this day remains the third-biggest-earning movie at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, My Heart Will Go On also took home the Academy Award for Best Original Song, topped charts for weeks around the world, and remains one of the biggest-selling singles of all time.

Jump forward 12 years to Cameron's next movie, another multi-Oscar-winning box-office behemoth, but you'd be forgiven for not even being aware that Avatar had its own answer to My Heart Will Go On, one that was also co-written by the movie's composer James Horner. I See You, performed by Leona Lewis, peaked at No 24 in the US and No 47 in Ireland (the only other country the song seemingly charted in), before completely sinking without a trace. In the space of about a decade, it seemed as if the entire concept of hit movie songs had almost completely died off.

Which isn't to say that they've gone away completely. There are still some cinematic institutions that will regularly provide us with our fix of great movie soundtracks - you need to look no further than the James Bond franchise, or pretty much anything Disney has a hand in.

While the April release date of No Time To Die was scuppered by Covid-19 (it's now due in November), Billie Eilish's title track still became her first No 1 hit in the UK in February this year, and it is only the second time ever that a Bond song topped the UK charts - the first being Sam Smith's Writing's On The Wall for Spectre. And then there are the songs from Frozen (Let It Go), Moana (How Far I'll Go) and Frozen II (Into The Unknown), which never really bothered the charts too much but are pretty much inescapable for anyone with a child in their life.

However, outside of 007 and Disney, where are the big film belters? There was a time in the 1990s when a hit movie would barely be a hit movie if it didn't arrive accompanied by a hit song. We're not talking about the songs from the more musical movies at the time (Prince's Purple Rain or Eminem's Lose Yourself), which still exist in some form or another today (Lady Gaga's Shallow), but instead a proper theme song for the movie.

We're talking about the likes of Aerosmith's I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing from Armageddon or Bryan Adams's (Everything I Do) I Do It For You for Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves. The all-pervasive hits, like Trisha Yearwood's How Do I Live for Con Air or Whitney Houston's version of I Will Always Love You for The Bodyguard. There was even a time when movies weren't satisfied with just one humongous hit song, but needed two: Batman Forever had Kiss From A Rose by Seal and Hold Me Thrill Me Kiss Me Kill Me by U2, while 1998's Godzilla had Deeper Underground by Jamiroquai and Come With Me by Puff Daddy and Jimmy Page.

Huge-selling movie soundtracks and singles were big business for a long time, so what happened?

Well, a lot of it must come down to the way the music industry itself has changed. Believe it or not, there was a time when people would spend as much as ¤5 just to buy a single. Yes, for half of your monthly Spotify payment, which pretty much gives you access to every song ever made, you'd spend that just to hear one song on your CD player. With the advent of music streaming, most of the money from people buying physical copies has evaporated, and no artist can afford to be a 'singles artist' any more. The majority of a musician's income these days comes from live events, and nobody is going to pay for a ticket to your gig just because they like one song you did for a movie.

Additionally, movie soundtracks are a perfect marriage of visuals and sound, the worlds of cinema and music colliding magnificently. Which is why, a lot of the time, the actual music videos for these songs were also so memorable. People would tune in to MTV specifically to watch Will Smith chase aliens in the video for Men In Black, or Coolio rapping to Michelle Pfeiffer in Gangsta's Paradise, and of course Destiny's Child learning how to become secret agents during Independent Women.

But when was the last time you heard anyone talking about MTV? Sure, acts like BTS and Blackpink are breaking records with their music videos on YouTube, but much like physical copies of music, the accompanying videos just aren't as prevalent as they used to be.

Thankfully, some artists are attempting to maintain the idea of the movie soundtrack, if not exactly keep it alive in the way that a lot of us would remember them. Instead, they've taken on the concept of curating movie soundtracks, bringing together a who's-who of talented artists to work on the project, while also contributing heavily to it themselves.

That is how we've luckily ended up with Kendrick Lamar overseeing the soundtrack to Black Panther, or Beyoncé's The Lion King: The Gift, which also came with its own feature-length music video on Disney+. We've also received Lorde curating the soundtrack to The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part One, which brought together everyone from Major Lazer and Grace Jones to The Chemical Brothers, while Ariana Grande managed to rope in Nicki Minaj, Lana Del Ray and Chaka Khan for her musical take on the most recent Charlie's Angels reboot.

So while the essence of a hit movie soundtrack isn't completely gone, it does feel like the idea of a hit movie song is a thing of the past. There are so many things that an artist must overcome - the lack of physical sales, the expense of a music video, the movie itself needing to be a box office success, having to roll it into your live set for the rest of your performing life - and even then, you're not automatically guaranteed a hit.

It is something that we all miss, though. An ever-present mega-hit that the entire world seems to simultaneously learn the lyrics to. To that end, we've got an idea for how to make sure they get a comeback: James Cameron is hard at work on Avatar 2, currently set for release in cinemas in December 2022. So we've got over two years for him to ask Celine Dion if she is up for a world-conquering reunion...

Did you know?

Gaga wasn't first choice for 'A Star Is Born'

Yes, we all loved her performance in this movie, and the soundtrack makes us want to equal parts get up and twerk (Why Did You Do That?) and cry our eyes out (Shallow), but Gaga, pictured above, wasn't first choice for this role. Originally, the movie was to be directed by Clint Eastwood. He had cast Beyoncé as the upcoming singer, which would've given us a much different soundtrack. Better? We'll never know...

Some very famous acts had their Bond songs rejected

We could argue into the small hours about what have been the best and worst Bond songs of all time, but did you know that some very famous acts put forward their songs for Bond movies, only to be rejected by the movie producers? They include the likes of Johnny Cash (Thunderball), Pet Shop Boys (The Living Daylights), Ace Of Base (Goldeneye) and Radiohead (Spectre).

Huge hits turned down by the artists

On the opposite end of the scale, there have been a number of massive movie songs that were rejected by the artists they were originally offered to. Aerosmith's I Don't Wanna Miss A Thing was reportedly intended to be sung by Celine Dion; Liam Payne and Rita Ora's duet For You on Fifty Shades Freed was planned to be a song for Justin Bieber; Despicable Me 2's Happy by Pharrell Williams, pictured above, was turned down by CeeLo Green. Talk about the ones that got away...

