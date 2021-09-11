| 14.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘When the second tower went down, I felt a current go through me... I knew he was gone’

Twenty years on from the devastating September 11 terrorist attacks, the families of some of the Irish people who lost their lives in New York recall that dreadful day and share how they are still struggling to come to terms with their grief while finding bittersweet solace in celebrating their loved ones’ memories today

The family of Martin Coughlan, who died during the World Trade Center: daughters Sinead and Denise; Martin&rsquo;s brother Jimmy; Martin's wife, Catherine, and his daughter Ailish. Photograph: Mark Condren Expand
Sinead, Ailish and Denise Coughlan, daughters of Martin Coughlan, who died during the World Trade Center attacks in New York in 2001. Photograph: Mark Condren Expand
Irishman Martin Coughlan, who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York Expand
Sinead, Ailish and Denise Coughlan with a portrait of their dad, Martin, who died in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 Expand
Martin Coughlan and his wife, Catherine, with their four daughters, Sinead, Denise, Ailish and Orla Expand
Ron Clifford, whose sister, Ruth McCourt, and her daughter, Juliana, died on 9/11 Expand
Ron Clifford was in the South Tower lobby on 9/11 and led Jennieann Maffeo from the building, but she later died from her injuries Expand
Ruth McCourt and her daughter, Juliana, lost their lives aboard the plane that hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11 Expand
Juliana McCourt died age four in the September 11 terrorist attacks Expand
Dubliner Joanne Cregan, who had survived the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center, lost her life on September 11, 2001 Expand
Joanne Cregan was working on the 105th floor of the North Tower when the first plane hit the building on 9/11 Expand

Close

The family of Martin Coughlan, who died during the World Trade Center: daughters Sinead and Denise; Martin&rsquo;s brother Jimmy; Martin's wife, Catherine, and his daughter Ailish. Photograph: Mark Condren

The family of Martin Coughlan, who died during the World Trade Center: daughters Sinead and Denise; Martin’s brother Jimmy; Martin's wife, Catherine, and his daughter Ailish. Photograph: Mark Condren

Sinead, Ailish and Denise Coughlan, daughters of Martin Coughlan, who died during the World Trade Center attacks in New York in 2001. Photograph: Mark Condren

Sinead, Ailish and Denise Coughlan, daughters of Martin Coughlan, who died during the World Trade Center attacks in New York in 2001. Photograph: Mark Condren

Irishman Martin Coughlan, who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York

Irishman Martin Coughlan, who died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York

Sinead, Ailish and Denise Coughlan with a portrait of their dad, Martin, who died in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001

Sinead, Ailish and Denise Coughlan with a portrait of their dad, Martin, who died in the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001

Martin Coughlan and his wife, Catherine, with their four daughters, Sinead, Denise, Ailish and Orla

Martin Coughlan and his wife, Catherine, with their four daughters, Sinead, Denise, Ailish and Orla

Ron Clifford, whose sister, Ruth McCourt, and her daughter, Juliana, died on 9/11

Ron Clifford, whose sister, Ruth McCourt, and her daughter, Juliana, died on 9/11

Ron Clifford was in the South Tower lobby on 9/11 and led Jennieann Maffeo from the building, but she later died from her injuries

Ron Clifford was in the South Tower lobby on 9/11 and led Jennieann Maffeo from the building, but she later died from her injuries

Ruth McCourt and her daughter, Juliana, lost their lives aboard the plane that hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11

Ruth McCourt and her daughter, Juliana, lost their lives aboard the plane that hit the South Tower of the World Trade Center on 9/11

Juliana McCourt died age four in the September 11 terrorist attacks

Juliana McCourt died age four in the September 11 terrorist attacks

Dubliner Joanne Cregan, who had survived the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center, lost her life on September 11, 2001

Dubliner Joanne Cregan, who had survived the 1993 attack on the World Trade Center, lost her life on September 11, 2001

Joanne Cregan was working on the 105th floor of the North Tower when the first plane hit the building on 9/11

Joanne Cregan was working on the 105th floor of the North Tower when the first plane hit the building on 9/11

/

The family of Martin Coughlan, who died during the World Trade Center: daughters Sinead and Denise; Martin’s brother Jimmy; Martin's wife, Catherine, and his daughter Ailish. Photograph: Mark Condren

Catherine Fegan

Every so often, Catherine Coughlan goes down to the basement and presses play on the old answering machine.

She listens to the message, some 20 years old now, as the much-missed voice of her husband, Martin, talks of a day too difficult for her to speak of herself.

“Hello, Catherine and kids... there’s been a huge explosion. We will see if we have a chance of getting out. Hopefully we will see you tonight.”

Most Watched

Privacy