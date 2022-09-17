| 14.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘When people speak of me as a woman, I want to run away’ – Taryn de Vere on her midlife gender identity crisis

The writer and activist has never been comfortable with the label of woman. Now, in her 40s, she’s coming out as genderqueer

Taryn de Vere photographed at the launch of the programme for Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir 2022. Picture by Maxwells Dublin. Expand
&quot;In the last few months, in my mid-forties, I&rsquo;ve been wrestling with my feelings about gender and being referred to as a woman.&quot; Expand
&quot;My outward appearance has become increasingly exaggerated versions of the feminine. I tend to be over the top in my day-to-day attire. I&rsquo;ve often thought of myself as a &lsquo;daytime drag queen&rsquo;.&quot; Expand

Close

Taryn de Vere photographed at the launch of the programme for Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir 2022. Picture by Maxwells Dublin.

Taryn de Vere photographed at the launch of the programme for Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir 2022. Picture by Maxwells Dublin.

&quot;In the last few months, in my mid-forties, I&rsquo;ve been wrestling with my feelings about gender and being referred to as a woman.&quot;

"In the last few months, in my mid-forties, I’ve been wrestling with my feelings about gender and being referred to as a woman."

&quot;My outward appearance has become increasingly exaggerated versions of the feminine. I tend to be over the top in my day-to-day attire. I&rsquo;ve often thought of myself as a &lsquo;daytime drag queen&rsquo;.&quot;

"My outward appearance has become increasingly exaggerated versions of the feminine. I tend to be over the top in my day-to-day attire. I’ve often thought of myself as a ‘daytime drag queen’."

/

Taryn de Vere photographed at the launch of the programme for Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir 2022. Picture by Maxwells Dublin.

Taryn de Vere

‘I think I might be genderqueer, or non-binary,” I said to my kids. They looked nonplussed. “I might have a hard time not calling you Mum,” one replied, “But I’ll try.”

I’ll always be Mum,” I assured her.

Most Watched

Privacy