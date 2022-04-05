| 9.8°C Dublin

‘When men contact us, the first thing they’ll talk about is the mental torture and the constant, day-after-day putdowns — ‘You’re useless, look at the size of you, who’d want you?’

Andrea McDermott is the social care manager for Men’s Aid Ireland and says there has been a surge in the number of male domestic abuse victims seeking support over the last 18 months

Andrea McDermott Social Care Manager at Men’s Aid. Photo: Frank McGrath

‘We’re out the door busy in Men’s Aid at the moment. Lockdown has brought a lot of domestic violence to the forefront and we’ve seen a 40pc increase in contacts to our service since 2019.

We support men living in violent or abusive homes, from the ages of 18 to 80 and beyond. At the moment, 95pc of the men who contact Men’s Aid are being abused by a female partner, while 5pc are in a same-sex relationship.

