'What's your stance on dog poo?... On certain streets it was like negotiating an assault course trying to avoid it'

After being abroad for the past two weeks, it was nice to return home and take my two rescue dogs out for a walk.

However, the experience was tainted by the amount of pet poo on the streets around where I live.

Every couple of feet there was poo. Large piles, small pellets, runny explosions. It was on the grass. It was on the concrete. It was everywhere.

On certain streets it was like negotiating an assault course trying to avoid it.

I've always not-iced the fouling, but for some reason it seems to have got grossly worse.

I'm not bragging, but I live in a really nice suburb. I try not to judge that my middle-class neighbours mostly buy instead of adopt their fluffy white pooches.

On that point, there's a ridiculous number of fluffy Bichon Frises and poodle-mix dogs around my way.

I can count on one hand the neighbours who had the decency to rescue their dogs instead of buying from a breeder, but that's an argument for another day.

While I'd like to think that my neighbours are good people, I can't help but be disgusted by their bad dog parenting.

When they don't pick up, it makes me and my dogs look bad. I feel embarrassed walking with my dogs unless I have a poo bag in my hand.

When I have one, though normally two, I try to make sure everyone sees them.

Like a crazy woman I'll swing my poo bags like I'm in a parade. I'm even thinking of getting a T-shirt printed with the message: "I pick up my poo - do you?"

I'd love to know what's worse. Am I more offended by forgotten poo or when someone actually picks it up, puts it in a bag and then leaves it on the side of the road or hanging from a tree?

Seriously folks, what's the lunacy there?

Hands up if you take the bother to put the poo in a bag but then leave it behind?

Why do you do this? Is it that you want to be seen picking it up but then drop it when no one's looking?

Is it because you don't want to carry it, or do you just not want to load up your bin?

Having been a dog mommy since the age of six, I've spent a lifetime walking the streets and parks with my beloved four-legged babies.

On those travels I've witnessed thousands upon thous- ands of dog walkers.

While I've seen men and women ignore their dog's foulings, I have to say the majority of those responsible for not picking up are men.

The increase in dog poo around my area is probably caused by children off school walking the family pet and refusing to pick up after them.

I don't want people fined, I just want them to be responsible and do the right thing.

Compostable bags cost less than a pint, so please buy them and use them.

