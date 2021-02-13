‘What’s the worst that can happen on a virtual speed date — I get stood up? That’s hardly possible...’

‘I actually had coronavirus eight months ago,” my date tells me and I immediately start to conjure up irrational thoughts about the transmissibility of a virus that he says he no longer has through a screen.

Up until this point, I have managed to strategically avoid any discussion of Covid. We’re now five minutes into Date Four of my night and here I am trying to steer the conversation away from something that’s consumed all of our lives for the guts of a year.

“You must be gagging for a vaccine,” I respond drily, knowing that the date will come to its natural end in less than two minutes.

Virtual speed dating isn’t something I had ever imagined myself taking part in. Especially since modern dating is characterised by an abundance of apps and websites.

However, being newly single in the midst of a pandemic has caught up with me in more ways than I’d like to admit. The most painful way being the RSI (Repetitive Strain Injury) that has developed in my right hand as a result of incessantly swiping on Tinder, an app that I once told myself I’d never return to.

But with face-to-face meet-ups off the cards for now, it seems like a good time to try something different. As Amanda Ortiz, director of events at MyCheekyDate — the company behind the virtual speed dating I am trying — points out, “Virtual speed dating is the safest ‘face-to-face’ method currently offered.”

“Video dating is far more effective than online dating and it’s probably more trusting than the apps,” says Hugh Redmond, veteran matchmaker and founder of 2Connect.ie. “With the apps there’s too much leeway for bulls**t. Whereas, with real life, face-to-face video calls, you can quickly see and somewhat determine how genuine people are. It’s a good solution for the problem we’re facing at the moment,” he adds.

And it would appear I am not alone in my desire to try something new. Since the pandemic hit, Ortiz says she has seen eight times more matchmaking clients, as well as an increase in virtual speed-dating sign-ups.

“In the summer, I saw it [sign-ups] dip a bit in Dublin. But now that we’re a little bit more into the winter, we’re seeing an increase in sign-ups,” she says.

So, intrigued by the concept, I find MyCheekyDate online and sign up for one of their virtual speed-dating events in Dublin. I owe it to myself to take a step back from aimlessly swiping on Tinder. It’s time to put my energy towards finding someone who is ready to turn their back on a modern dating life that, in a pre-Covid world, prioritised casual flings rather than meaningful connections.

Also, what’s the worst that can happen from virtual speed dating — I get stood up? That’s hardly possible.

One hand brace and half a tube of ibuprofen gel later, and here I am, on a cold winter’s night, deeply ashamed of the consequences of my swiping habits, even though they have inadvertently helped me gain a new perspective on dating during Covid times.

It’s the evening of the event and I wear a satin corset dress. I use exactly four beauty products: a red lipstick, brow liner, translucent powder and lash-lengthening mascara to accentuate my eyes.

The dim lighting in my bedroom means I don’t have to subject my dehydrated skin to layers of maximum-coverage foundation. With just the right angle, I can give the illusion of having a super-smooth, soft face — God bless video dates.

I tousle my hair and throw on a black cardigan because, naturally, I don’t want to go over the top with my corset. For dramatic effect, I spray my favourite perfume and, as you would expect, I pour myself a glass of red.

I’m reminded of MyCheekyDate’s events co-ordinator and her little nuggets of wisdom: “Dublin always has a drink in their hand.”

I smile and go through my inbox to search for the link that will allow me to access the event, and then I begin to feel a mix of nervousness and excitement. As soon as I click the event link, I am brought to a screen that has a backdrop image of a bar as well as a 10-second countdown. I resist the urge to yell, “Happy New Year!” at “one”.

Instead, a small window pops up and I am suddenly met with a ravishingly good-looking bearded man on the other side of the screen. I can’t help but wonder if I have just struck gold with Date One. However, it’s not long before he tells me he’s not green to the world of virtual speed dating. In fact, he’s attended one before — maybe I struck silver?

After some gentle judgement on my part and some fun, light-hearted conversation, I feel a bit of a spark. Any chemistry on my end is later confirmed to be mutual when we both decide to click the “match” button in order to secure a possible second date. It almost feels like a real-life dating app, except we’re quite openly “swiping right” to each other’s face.

At this point, the idea of speed dating doesn’t seem so bad. At least, until what should have been my second date ends with me staring at a screen that reads, “Your date is not available.”

As it turns out, you can get stood up at a virtual speed-dating event.

My natural reaction is to polish off my glass of red, top it up again and see about getting in touch with management, who have a private chat available throughout the duration of the event.

At the risk of coming across as a perpetually single serial dater, I ask how long I’ll be waiting. After all, I am wearing one of my favourite satin dresses. To really drive it home, I follow up by asking how many more men to expect — clearly the little pride I had left has been washed down with the fermented grapes I’ve been drinking all evening.

I’m told to wait patiently and am left to stew in my own thoughts. At this point, the risk of developing RSI in my other hand doesn’t seem like a large price to pay if it means I won’t be left waiting to get the attention of fleeting online romances.

Two glasses of red and another no-show later and I’m nearly ready to throw in the towel but, to my immense relief, another window randomly pops up on my screen. I am now faced with Date Four.

“What’s the craic with ya?” he asks, with just enough enthusiasm for me to poke fun at him about keeping me waiting. Of course, he isn’t the only culprit to blame for why I am nearly three-quarters of the way through my bottle of Dadá — but he doesn’t need to know that. Besides, he was late so a small part of me feels comfortable adding some humour to the situation; otherwise, it just feels more awkward than it already is.

While I am grateful that Date Four didn’t decide to give the event a miss, I instantly regret asking him if he was up the night before to watch the McGregor fight. I can’t get a word in edgewise following my inquisition and, as you might imagine, he and I are not a match.

I expect another technical difficulty following the fourth date but, much to my surprise, a small window opens for Date Five.

“I was picking up your very interesting name and then I hear a full-on Dublin accent,” he tells me, before we have a few giggles over the fact he wasn’t the first date to assume that I am a Dub when I am not.

We chat about his travels, my cancelled 30th birthday and trashy reality TV (to avoid judgement, I manage to dodge the fact that I was once in a reality series myself). I don’t feel any sort of romantic spark with him but, just as the time runs out on our date, he invites himself to the first anniversary of my 30th.

Date Six has an Arabic name. He comes across as being very stoic. We discuss how he only arrived in Ireland a few months prior to Covid and how he didn’t get a chance to explore the beauty of Dublin. If the conversation wasn’t so boring, I would have offered to show him around. It was a pass for me.

Date Seven is another no-show but rather than reaching for the wine, I pick up my phone and begin to send my friends voice messages about Date One, the only reasonable prospect of the night.

It’s not long until the final date of the night pops up on my screen, a Nigerian man who has been in Ireland for a little under five years. He tells me I look pretty and then proceeds to compliment my English. I resist the urge to tell him that having good English is a prerequisite for being a writer and let the comment slide.

After all my dates end, nearly an hour and a half later, a landing page pops up on my screen. It is basically a list of all the dates I had and a “match” button beside each name to give me the opportunity to make any changes.

I’m happy enough to register one interest (Date One) but I can’t help but wonder if Date Five was serious about coming to the anniversary of my milestone birthday. Could this be an extra pressie for me? I click the “match” beside Date Five and submit my final responses.

At this point I am drained and start to wonder how much more mentally taxing it would have been if all my dates had shown up. I guess it worked out for the best.

Less than half an hour later, I get an email to inform me that I also received mutual interest from the two dates I registered my interest for, along with their contact details. Date One emails me on the same night and we move the conversation to WhatsApp the following morning.

It feels refreshing to have someone to talk to outside of dating apps — and it appears I am not alone in feeling this way.

Matchmaker Hugh Redmond has run more than 1,600 speed-dating events in parallel with matchmaking. With over 15 years of both domestic and international experience in the matchmaking business, he says there is a lot of loneliness and frustration in the dating community since the social scene has collapsed.

“The over-40s that I deal with who are separated and divorced are coming out into the social scene and saying, ‘Christ, what do I do?’ They’re like a shrimp at sea,” Redmond says.

“And they’re really lost. Obviously, the live events are the ideal situation, but I like to try and give courage to anybody in that situation to consider doing a video event as well, as an option to use to connect with people.”

Redmond says that any connection at all can provide solace to those who are feeling lonely.

“People are struggling to connect in any meaningful way. With the likes of video dating, often I’ve heard comments where people are like, ‘You know, it is just great to have a conversation with somebody who is basically in the same situation,’” he says.

But the question still remains: what happens when two people who meet online “click”?

“We aren’t privy to how they meet up after ‘hitting it off’ on the first date, but we’re often approached for virtual dating ideas,” Amanda Ortiz tells me. “Our favourites to share include cooking the same meal and eating together, watching a movie via a streaming service, virtual yoga, or online games such as trivia. You’d be surprised at how fun these activities are, even if you aren’t with the person.

“I believe that daters will be itching to get out there and attend in-person events post-pandemic. And as for matchmaking, it looks like virtual is here to stay.”

Virtual speed dating certainly is a step up from Tinder and, at the very least, it’s an option that I can turn to while I recover from Repetitive Swiping Injury.