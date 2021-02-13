| 0.8°C Dublin

‘What’s the worst that can happen on a virtual speed date — I get stood up? That’s hardly possible...’

With face-to-face meet-ups off the cards due to Covid, our newly single writer swapped mindless Tinder swiping for virtual speed dating, in the hope of making a meaningful connection

Drogheda-based writer Filomena Kaguako explores the safer world of video speed dating from the comfort of her sofa. Photograph: Arthur Carron Expand

Filomena Kaguako

‘I actually had coronavirus eight months ago,” my date tells me and I immediately start to conjure up irrational thoughts about the transmissibility of a virus that he says he no longer has through a screen.

Up until this point, I have managed to strategically avoid any discussion of Covid. We’re now five minutes into Date Four of my night and here I am trying to steer the conversation away from something that’s consumed all of our lives for the guts of a year.

“You must be gagging for a vaccine,” I respond drily, knowing that the date will come to its natural end in less than two minutes.

