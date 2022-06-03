What was your school tour like? We asked some well-known Irish people for their favourite memories

Maura Derrane's school tour got off to an unfortunate start when she was overcome by seasickness. Photo: David Conachy

Visiting the HP ice-cream factory, and consuming plenty of ice cream, left June Rodgers with happy memories of her big school day out. Photo: Tony Gavin

Elaine Crowley kissed a French boy named Fabrice on her school tour around Europe. She recalls feeling underwhelmed by the experience. Photo: Brian McEvoy

AS THE school year draws to a close, the annual jamboree known as the school tour sees coaches pulling up to ship excited children off to exotic places like pet farms, bogs and local factories.

Dr Niamh Lynch stirred some nostalgic memories on Twitter when she mentioned visiting a pencil factory, with her followers reminiscing fondly on their trips to garda stations, Knock shrine and, school-tour staple, Oliver Plunkett's head in Drogheda. There were even some lucky souls who got to go abroad.

In honour of the beleaguered teachers desperately counting heads all over the land to make sure they haven't left one of the little darlings behind, we asked some well-known faces to share their memories of school trips with us.

Read More

Maura Derrane (TV presenter)

“The funniest memory I have of a school trip was when I went to Paris with my class when I was 15. We were brought by our teacher Fr Delaney at Gairmscoil Éinne, who spoke fluent French and was brilliant at history. He was wonderful and, God help him, he was trying to drag us into culture most of the time.

“Although I grew up on Inis Mór, irony of ironies, I get unbelievably seasick. So as we sailed from Rosslare to Le Havre, I threw up the whole time.

"I used to get nosebleeds really badly as a child and eventually had to get that cauterisation procedure done. During that trip, I was puking so much that my nose kept bleeding. I had to contend with both the sickness and the nosebleeds together and I'll never forget it.

Expand Close Maura Derrane's school tour got off to an unfortunate start when she was overcome by seasickness. Photo: David Conachy / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Maura Derrane's school tour got off to an unfortunate start when she was overcome by seasickness. Photo: David Conachy

“I was sharing a cabin with my friend Valerie, and I felt sorry for her as she had to put up with all of it. To make matters worse, the ship broke down and we were stuck on board for 30-something hours.

"Once we got there, the trip was the best ever and I really enjoyed it. I have wonderful memories from it, but I’ll never forget that crazy boat trip.”

June Rodgers (Comedian)

“I went to Rathgar National School in Dublin, and when I was seven we went to the HP ice-cream factory in Rathfarnham. There were 12 of us and we were so excited.

"It felt like Christmas to us, as we didn't get to do much as kids in the 1960s, apart from playing out on the road or watching the tractors going by in Tallaght village.

Expand Close Visiting the HP ice-cream factory, and consuming plenty of ice cream, left June Rodgers with happy memories of her big school day out. Photo: Tony Gavin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Visiting the HP ice-cream factory, and consuming plenty of ice cream, left June Rodgers with happy memories of her big school day out. Photo: Tony Gavin

“They brought us around the factory and we could see big vats of milk and all the ice cream going by on the conveyor belt.

"My grandfather was a farmer, and I only found out years later that he used to supply milk to the factory. He was best friends with Mr Hughes, the factory owner, and they bought plots together in the cemetery and are now buried beside one another.

“When the tour was over, they brought out these little tubs of ice-cream with wooden spoons. We were delighted because we didn’t know we would get to eat any of the ice-cream.

"I came back totally hyper after over-indulging on it, but I had an absolutely brilliant day and it remains a lovely memory.”

Zak Moradi (Leitrim senior team hurler)

“I was born in Iraq and came to Ireland in 2002 when I was 11. We didn't go on school trips there as things are different in a dictatorship country.

"I went to Old Bawn Community School in Tallaght and we went to the Burren on a trip during transition year. There were about 50 of us on the bus and we had good craic on the way over and back to Clare.

“We stayed in a hostel overnight and had dinner there and slept in bunk beds. The hostel was surrounded by mountains and greenery, and we went walking and climbing and were able to see the limestone landscape of the area.

Expand Close Leitrim hurler Zak Moradi recalls his school trip to the Burren, Co Clare, with great fondness. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Leitrim hurler Zak Moradi recalls his school trip to the Burren, Co Clare, with great fondness. Photo: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

"We also played basketball and football in the courtyard – it was great fun. The best part was making friends with new people from other classes as a lot of my own friends had skipped transition year.

“It was something different and while the teachers were probably brave to take us away, it worked both ways as they got out of school for two days.”

James Kavanagh (Social media influencer)

"When I was a boarder at Wilson’s Hospital School in Westmeath, we went on a trip to see Nelson’s head at Dublin City Library. Everyone else thought it was the most boring thing ever but I loved it. I found the story of how the pillar was blown up in the 1960s to be fascinating.

"On our way back, we stopped off at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre. This was the height of excitement for us boarders, as we got to go into the shops and run around and have ice cream before we were shipped back to the dorms. I found the whole thing thrilling."

Expand Close The opportunity to roam free around a shopping centre was a thrilling experience for James Kavanagh. Photo: Kieran Harnett / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The opportunity to roam free around a shopping centre was a thrilling experience for James Kavanagh. Photo: Kieran Harnett

Elaine Crowley (TV presenter)

“I went to Presentation Convent, Doneraile in Cork, now called Nagle Rice Secondary School. When I was 14, we went on a trip to Paris, Munich and Salzburg.

"We had great fun and we hopped around the place doing things like taking a cable car up the Zugspitze mountain, visiting the Dachau concentration camp and swimming in the Olympic pool in Munich.

“When we landed in Paris, the whole lot of us were bawling crying because we were homesick. I don't know how the teachers put up with us – can you imagine being away with a bus full of hormonal young teenage girls? They deserved a medal.

“We went for ice cream at the top of the Munich Tower and there were some very annoying English tourists ahead of us. My friends and I were slagging them in Irish and the fella behind the counter burst out laughing. He was Scottish and spoke Gaelic so he could understand some of what we were saying. We were mortified.

“We had a great time on the trip, but it was simple, uncomplicated fun. We were very naive and innocent in those days, so there was no sneaking drinks.

“I was always being slagged in school because I had never kissed a boy. A couple of bullies in the class called me ‘Frigid Brigid’ because they'd all be shifting people and I wouldn’t. On the boat on the way over, there was a French school going back home, and I met a fella from Bordeaux called Fabrice.

“We ended up kissing and it was very underwhelming – it tasted of orange juice and disappointment. Everyone in the class was shifting someone – I think there was one for everyone in the audience.

"He wasn't a looker, God bless him, but it got it out of the way and, best of all, I never had to see him again.”