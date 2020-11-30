What to buy  the super-rich for Christmas – 10 gifts for the one-percenters

We all have that one person in our lives who is impossible to buy for. They may be in your family or your social circle, and getting them anything at all that will make them happy is next to impossible. I speak of course of billionaires. You can imagine the poor sods in Amazon warehouses all over the world dreading the Secret Santa pick in case they get Bezos again this year; or the engineers working on whatever goofball idea Elon Musk has had now holding a whip-round to get him a planet that he doesn’t already own. Some might say the easiest way to resolve this is by giving all the billionaires what they really deserve — nothing — but in case you are one of the unlucky ones who has drawn the short, diamond-encrusted, platinum straw, and have to get something for a one-percenter, allow us to guide you through the world of gifting the shameless.

1 The world’s most expensive face mask

What do you get the plague-avoider who has everything? Why not indulge them with the world’s most expensive face mask? Ensure that your fellow elites turn green with PPEnvy when they ICU wearing this explosion of poor taste: The Covid-19 Protective Mask is made from 250g of 18-carat white gold and embellished with more than 3,600 natural black and white diamonds. Being created to spec by Israeli jewellery house Yvel for an LA-based businessman, the mask isn’t just about a hideous display of wealth and power, it is also functional, containing as it does a slot for an N99 mask, so the air the wearer breathes will be cleansed of any airborne viruses (or the wafts of the massed unwashed).

2 A ‘space’ pen

Space — the final frontier. Or, some prime real estate for our species to ruin. Either way the truly wealthy have averted their gaze from us normal folk and started looking skyward as they dream of relocating to Olympus V2.0. So why not indulge their fantasies by buying them the Astrograph writing instrument? No, don’t call it a pen, it’s not a pen; the nib is made from rhodium-plated 18-carat gold; the rocket-shaped body is rhodium-plated in either highly polished or sandblasted matt format, or plated in ruthenium anthracite; it comes on a special platform that looks like a launchpad, and there’s even a silver and rhodium plated figure of an astronaut for them to play with while they debate which planet they want to live on. A mere €20,000, this ‘writing instrument’ — again, not a pen — really is the perfect way to tell someone that you no longer want them on Earth. But what about the billionaire in your family who won’t accept a pretentious pen as a gift? Well, why not do as we all wish we could with billionaires and shoot them directly into space? Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic says it has sold around 600 tickets for its planned suborbital space flights, due to start next year, for between $200,000 and $250,000 each, while Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin claims it will be offering similar pricing for its journeys. There is no word yet on how much the in-flight scratch cards will set you back.

3 Deep-sea sub

But what if the oligarch in your life is scared of flying, or just scared at being eaten by a Xenomorph? Fear not, for they can get in the sea, literally as well as figuratively, with the five-person exploration submarine from Hammacher Schlemmer. A gulp-inducing $2.7m, it can descend to a depth of 656’ for accessing reefs, wrecks, and rare underwater species. It keeps all explorers safe inside a climate-controlled 3¼”-thick acrylic pressure sphere that enables conversation, unlike SCUBA diving. Anyone who has ever gone on a car journey with more than one person will see this as a disadvantage, but it takes all sorts to make a world. The craft meets all the safety guidelines of the International Maritime Organisation and is classified by Germanischer Lloyd with two independent life support systems that provide data on depth, internal pressure, temperature, battery status, thruster status and trim tanks status. So if you decided to get to the bottom of the Lusitania disaster once and for all, or even if you just want to spend your days in a futile search for Fungie, then this is the submarine for you.

4 Matching jet and supercar

But how would one get to the port and/or spaceport in style? Why not consider The Duet, a pairing of a bespoke Embraer Phenom 300E aircraft and Porsche 911 Turbo S, which will be the world’s first matching business jet and supercar. The Duet will have a starting price of $10.9m, which will go up with customisation requests, with the first deliveries to happen in 2021. But wait, there’s more: Duet customers will also receive a customised pilot’s bag and a special edition Porsche Design 1919 Globe timer UTC titanium-case watch inspired by the aircraft’s cockpit. A branded gearbag and a watch, it’s like a drinks brand giveaway in a half-empty pub of a Tuesday, only costing millions.

5 Private island in Co Mayo

Here in Ireland there are few commodities more prized than property. Who hasn’t thought about securing an apartment block in Roscommon for a loved one via a distressed property auction? Or, perhaps, like Paul Brady, you’d like to take someone to an island, and not for the purpose of murdering them in a Battle Royale? Bartagh Island in Killala Bay, Co Mayo, is on the market for a smooth €1.1m. An impressive 4.6 km long and 0.5 km wide at the widest point, it comprises agricultural land and a lot of sand dunes, meaning it looks a bit like Nantucket if seen from the porthole of a Virgin Galactic flight. It also features a somewhat dilapidated house dating back to 1838, so an ideal weekend hideaway for the soulless super-rich who would not be fazed by ghostly apparitions and occasional nocturnal screaming. Imagine, you could be Mayo’s Kim Kardashian — after two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, you could surprise your closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where you could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time, or just pretend that you’re not freezing your nether regions off in a silty estuary on the Atlantic coast.

6 Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez once sang that her love don’t cost a thing; however, don’t be misled into thinking that her presence also comes free of charge. If you were thinking of hiring her to perform for your cousins on Christmas Day, be aware that her time does cost a thing; In 2014 she played a 45-minute set for a family of casino magnates at the Grand Hyatt Macau and pocketed $1.75m in the process. She earned similar money performing at the wedding of Said Gutseriev and Khadija Uzhakhovs in 2016, the birthday party for Turkmenistan’s president in 2013, and the wedding of the son of an Uzbek businessman in 2011. If it’s any consolation, you can get Drake to play for half that. If you prefer some old time rock ’n’ roll, why not hire the Rolling Stones, who were paid an alleged $3m to play a private gig for the former chairman of computer giants Hewlett-Packard, Ralph Whitworth, in 2015. If that’s a little rich for your tastes, Nickelback are a mere $500,000, and at least their presence will send the lingering relatives on their way.

7 Priceless art

Roman Abramovich — the physical manifestation of the phrase ‘money can’t buy you happiness’ — may not know art, but he knows what he likes; and what he likes is buying art for his wife, gallery owner Dasha Zhukova. Among the vast trove of art he bought her was some works by Dublin’s finest, Francis Bacon. Bacon’s Triptych was purchased by Abramovich in 2008 for £43m — at the time it was the highest price ever paid for a work of contemporary art. The couple divorced in 2018.

8 World’s most expensive dog

What to get the spoiled brat who has everything? Perhaps you have somehow found yourself acting as guardian to Richie Rich, or even better, one of your kids is friends with Royalty. That’s Royalty with a capital R, for it is Chris Brown’s daughter of which we speak. Brown, noted for somehow still having a career despite everything, treated his daughter in 2016 to what every child wants — a puppy. Except, this was no ordinary puppy. It was a Tibetan mastiff, a breed which costs an impressive $1.5m, and one which Brown obviously likes as he bought two of them previously in 2014. Brown is no stranger to ludicrous animal gifts as he also bought his daughter a capuchin monkey. Late last year a court charged Brown with illegal pet ownership after it turned out he didn’t have a licence for the monkey. So if you do want to get Chris Brown something for Christmas, perhaps start with a tetanus shot.

9 A bottle of whiskey

Is there anything we love more than the demon drink? Given that our rate of consumption of it is falling all the time, you could say that yes, there are many things we love more than it, but as luxury consumables go, booze is up there with the best of them. In 2013 Australian bartender Joel Heffernan dreamt up the world’s most expensive cocktail; boasting sugar-spun green chartreuse vine garnish to the use of a stg£98,800 150-year-old Cognac Croizet 1858 Cuvee Leonie. Named The Winston, it set drinkers back stg£8,200, but if that doesn’t put you off ordering one, the two days it takes to prepare it might. There’s only so long you can stand at a bar messing with your phone while some mixologist forages in the fruit bowl for a sprig of nettle before you snap and just order a load of pints and Goldschlagers. But if you want practical accessible luxury, a bottle of high-end whisky is where it’s at. A 60-Year-Old Macallan previously sold for $1.1m at auction, but if you want to support local this year (and save some money in the process), the Silent Distillery Chapter One single malt from Midleton Distillery is a mere €45,000. Decanted into hand blown and etched Waterford Crystal decanter bottles, it comes displayed in a wooden cabinet handcrafted by Irish designer, John Galvin, using wood up to 200 years old from ancient reclaimed whiskey vats. That said, it is just booze so just feel free to just open it after a few cans on Christmas Day and make Irish coffees with it.

10 The high life

Is there any of us who read Into Thin Air, Jon Krakauer’s account of a disastrous 1996 climb on Mount Everest that left eight people dead, and didn’t think — wow that seems like mad craic. One point that is repeatedly drilled home by Krakauer’s account is how the rich can effectively buy their way to the top by paying for guides, equipment and safe passage to the highest point on earth. Mountain tourism has made summiting Everest a question of cash as much as skill, and has contributed to a number of deaths on the mountain in the last 15 years. All that said, a relatively paltry $30,000 should get you to the top of the world, even if it has become something of a graveyard. So perhaps if you are that way inclined it might be best for the mountain to come to you by following the lead of Hollywood mogul Aaron Spelling, who spent $2m giving his kids a white Christmas in the blazing heat of California by hiring industrial snow machines and blasting snow and ice all over the place.