What lies beneath: Lock by Jamie Ashforth

For Canadian artist Jamie Ashforth, "as far back, as I can remember, I was making art. I have a really vivid memory of being in kindergarten painting an image of a field of sheep. It's something I always had that was different from the rest of my family, something that really felt like mine, for better or worse". And her parents supported her; "it was a leap of faith for them".

Toronto-based Ashforth believes that "everyone has a deeply rooted capacity for creativity", so much so, that in 2017, she co-founded Art Not Shame with two others, one of whom lost a brother to suicide when she and Ashforth were in high school. Their mission: 'To cultivate non-clinical, creative and equity-minded approaches to well-being, grief and loss'. Creativity, says Ashforth, has "a deeply transformative impact"; it leads to "self-reflection, self-acceptance".

Early on there was drawing, then acrylics, then sculpture, installation, printmaking.

Her 'first true Jamie Ashforth work' was when she "explored found textures, specifically monoprints of skin, prints of my back in particular, because they allowed me to see a part of myself I had been carrying around forever". That work evolved into prints of movement across paper and working across multiple mediums; Ashforth thinks "each one informs the other; they work together".

But "painting is like an old friend" and Lock, painted in 2017, was in response to the Lock and Key song lyrics written by Canadian musician Rose Cousins on her album Natural Conclusions. Ten Ashforth images in all appeared on posters, tote bags, T-shirts.

Graduating from Concordia University Montréal in 2008, Ashforth's most recent show was at Earl Selkirk Gallery, Toronto last year. In February she had a residency at Cow House Studios near Enniscorthy, a "very creative hub", a place of "ease and inspiration". It was her first time in Ireland. Then while visiting Switzerland in early March she found herself unexpectedly grounded.

And so Lock takes on an added significance. For Ashforth "a lock is a symbol of safety - to lock something of value up for safekeeping. Perhaps we can think of ourselves this way at the moment: we're locked in to stay healthy; to protect one another. It's an act of solidarity to support efforts to sustain our healthcare systems and take care of our frontline workers."

But 'lock', says Ashforth, has other meanings. "Governments are an especially authoritative voice at the moment and a lock can be a symbol of something secretive, private and hidden. This can be a good thing, a way to retain personal boundaries… there can be a kind of violence about it too - a shutting out in an effort to conceal or imprison, or a kind of power play, so the context matters."

Painting Lock involved "thick swathes of brushy colour; I build depth and composition in visible stages. The object is functional and man-made but this image of it is a collection of layers, just like the meaning behind the object."

And in lockdown Switzerland, she's responding to the landscape she's now in.

Ashforth's "current explorations" are engaged with "touch and the absence of touch". This "anchor point" has produced delicate plant paintings, portraits of forsythia blossoms. "Being Canadian… Canada is embedded in me - in my love of the smell of pine trees, freshwater lakes, big open skies and long drives."

No long drives for now, but her creativity hasn't shut down. For better or worse? For better, of course.

www.jamieashforth.com www.instagram.com/jamie-ashforth

Sunday Indo Living