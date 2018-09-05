One of Ireland’s top restaurateurs has has revealed that thieves stole flower boxes from her son’s grave three times this year.

'What kind of person – or people – would steal from a grave' - Restaurateur Sallyanne Clarke devastated as thieves strike third time this year

Sallyanne and Derry Clarke, who own L’Ecrivain restaurant, lost their son Andrew on New Year’s Eve in 2012. Two days after Christmas 2012, he was found in the garage of their family home after attempting to end his own life. He passed away on New Year’s Eve.

The couple, who publicly advocate for mental health awareness and suicide prevention, had been caringly tending to flowers by Andrew's grave this summer. They put plants at either side of his tombstone in June and also on Sallyanne's grandparents' grave.

They were “in full bloom”, and the colours brightened up the area around Andrew’s grave, Sallyanne said.

But while the family holidayed in France last week, thieves struck for the third time this year and took all six flower boxes.

She explained: “Derry and I were in France with family last week – and we had a glorious time. However, unbeknownst to us, while we were holidaying, someone took it upon themselves to steal flower boxes from our son Andrew’s grave,” she wrote in the Irish Daily Mail.

“This is the third time this has happened in less than 12 months. We put new plants either side of the tombstone in June and we have been watering and tending to them all summer. When we left for our break they were in full bloom and the colours brightened up that corner of the graveyard.”

“I had put two similar flower boxes on my grandparents’ grave. It is only 10 paces away from our baby and they were watered regularly and looked beautiful too.”

Sallyanne Clarke and her son Andrew

“These were stolen as well.”

Sallyanne explained that Derry was the first to discover that the flower boxes had gone.

“Derry arrived home a few days before me and didn’t break the bad news until I reached Ireland. Understandably, we were both terribly upset.”

“I just don’t understand what kind of person – or people – would steal from a grave, anyone’s grave.”

“To think that someone drove up to Andrew’s resting place and deliberately took flower boxes is so upsetting. There was effort and strategy involved, as these boxes were cumbersome, not like a small plant that you could carry under your arm. They had to be transported into the back of a car or van – and there were six of them – so they would have taken up a complete boot space.”

“Before our son’s grave was robbed, I had heard of other things like vases and angel statues going missing, and I liked to think they blew away or were broken. I never imagined that it would be deliberate.”

“To think that people target cemeteries for their own gain… what is the world coming to when people steal from a grave? It’s a very sorry state of affairs and before we put any more plants down, we are going to have to come up with a plan to make it difficult for such thieves to steal again.

