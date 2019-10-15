What it's like to be foster parents: 'It brings out compassion... and an understanding that everything isn't simple or perfect in the world'

The couple, who met 20 years ago when they were both working for Focus Ireland, often talked about opening their home to a foster child. It wasn't a question of if, but when.

John and Ruth have three of their own children - Sean (15), Síofra (12) and Darragh (10). They discussed fostering after the birth of Síofra and, again, after the birth of Darragh.

"We always wanted to do it," says John. "But our youngest child was ill for a while - he needed a kidney transplant - once that was all resolved we put our heads back into it and started talking about it more seriously."

After doing their research, the couple, who are in their forties and live in Johnstownbridge, Co Kildare, attended a Tusla information evening on fostering. There they got to hear from current foster parents and, afterwards, they discussed it as a possibility with their own children.

"The eldest child, who was about 11 at the time, was the one who had questions," Ruth recalls.

"But you know, it was logical stuff like a bit of a feeling of, 'Will there still be time for us?'"

Once the children were on board, they started the approval process, which involves a competency-based assessment.

"They want to know what type of parent you are. How you parented your own children. How you were parented," says John.

"They sat down with us as a couple. Then they sat down with the kids. Then they sat down with us separately as well to talk through the details of how it would work. It's very thorough - as it should be."

The whole process, from their attendance at that first information evening to the day they found out they had been approved by Tusla, took roughly one year, says Ruth, who adds that some of that time was spent discussing it as a family.

The 'matching' process was the next step. There are 4,254 foster carers in Ireland, and each of their lifestyles were carefully considered before they were matched with the 5,511 children in their care.

"They really try to match the right child with the right family," explains Ruth. "It's a case of, this is the situation of this child, this is how long we think they're going to need care. Do you think that would work with your family?"

In November 2016, the family were matched with a 19-month-old boy, who was five years younger than their youngest child. (When matching foster children with families that already have children, Tusla make sure that the foster child is at least two years' younger than the youngest child in the family.)

John says the toddler became part of their family "straight away".

"Our kids embraced it but so did our family and friends and neighbours," he says.

"Darragh said, 'I was always the youngest so it was great to have a little brother to look after'."

"We always had close contact with his family," says Ruth. "And then, after just over a year-and-a-half, he went back to his family and that was very positive. And we still have a very good relationship with the family and he still comes to visit us and stay with us. And particularly for the kids that's lovely that he's not gone out of our lives."

The couple acknowledge that they are lucky in this regard. Saying goodbye to a child at the end of a placement can be heart-wrenching, and while contact with former foster carers is encouraged, it is by no means mandatory.

After their initial experience, John and Ruth were hoping that their next placement would be an older child. They were surprised then when they were matched with a three-month-old baby boy in February of this year.

"We had definitely forgotten what it was like," John laughs. "Sleepless nights. Bottle feeds. We had forgotten about that and very quickly we were back in there."

The children, who are once again "besotted" with their foster brother, help out wherever they can, and Ruth says the experience has "brought out the best in them".

"Darragh said to me recently, 'You have so much love when you foster'. He's 10 and that's what he said to me."

"It brings out compassion in them," adds John, "and without being too heavy about it, it does bring about an understanding that everything isn't simple or perfect in the world... It helps them understand that life isn't straightforward for everybody and sometimes you have to step in and help."

John says they treat their foster children exactly like they treat their own, but there are unique challenges that come with the territory.

"No matter how loving or kind or how well prepared you are, it's hard to get inside their heads and figure out exactly what their worries and little stresses are when they come into a house," he says.

"However, that's where the birth family and all the support from Tusla can help as well. They give you good advice and techniques on how to learn about kids."

The couple are in regular contact with social workers who provide practical and emotional support, and they have access to child psychologists, speech and language therapists and other professionals should they need it.

They are also paid an allowance. Foster carers receive €325 per week for children under 12 and €352 per week for children over 12. Children in foster care have their own medical card and foster parents may also be entitled to child benefit for each child in their care.

"The allowance covers the basics," says Patricia Finlay, Tusla Service Director and national lead for fostering. "It makes sure a child gets opportunities to participate fully in their community.

"But foster carers aren't in it for the money," she adds. "Fostering is parenting and no allowance in the world would cover the level of commitment and care that they give to these children."

Patricia says there are lots of myths and misconceptions surrounding fostering, and the organisation is trying to dispel some of them through their latest recruitment drive.

"People often think in order to be a foster carer you have to be the perfect married couple who live in a white picket fence house and that's absolutely not the case," she says.

Foster carers come from a diverse range of backgrounds, she explains, and Tusla want potential carers to know that it doesn't matter if they are gay, single, divorced or separated. Likewise, you don't have to have your own children to foster, and you don't have to own your own home.

"We have a lot of foster carers who have overcome all sorts of hurdles and difficulties," she adds, "and the key thing in assessment is reflecting how that experience has helped them to be a better foster carer."

To find out more about fostering during Tusla National Fostering Week (October 14-20) see fostering.ie or call freephone 1800 226 771

