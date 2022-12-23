| 9.3°C Dublin

What actually happens to your body during a Christmas cold water swim?

Planning a traditional chilly swim over Christmas or New Year? Imy Brighty-Potts asks GPs about the immediate impact on the body.

People out for a early morning swim at Forty Foot Sandycove, County Dublin. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Photos

Close

Imy Brighty-Potts

Many people will be getting ready celebrate Christmas or St Stephen’s Day with a cold water swim at Dublin’s Forty Foot or Galway’s Salthill - often in fancy dress or just a swimsuit to get chilly in the winter water.

"Research suggests that cold water swimming has a wide variety of health benefits including mood improvement linked with the release of 'feel good' brain chemicals, reduced depression and improvement in general wellbeing. Cold water swimming can also have cardiovascular benefits," says GP Dr Nisa Aslam from Puressentiel.

