Life

Sunday 18 November 2018

'What a woman wears has nothing to do with her ability to do the job'

Fiona Heaney says women first of all dress for themselves but also for other women — and get unfair criticism
Fiona Heaney says women first of all dress for themselves but also for other women — and get unfair criticism
Niamh Horan

Niamh Horan

She is an award-winning designer with a cult celebrity following who dresses the biggest names in British and Irish television.

Susanna Reid, Laura Whitmore, Claire Byrne, Lorraine Kelly, Grainne Seoige, Amy Huberman and Kate Garraway are just some of the presenters clamouring to wear Fiona Heaney's designs on air.

Please sign in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.

Sign In

New to Independent.ie? Sign up

Life Newsletter

Our digest of the week's juiciest lifestyle titbits.

Editors Choice

Also in Life