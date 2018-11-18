'What a woman wears has nothing to do with her ability to do the job'

Independent.ie

She is an award-winning designer with a cult celebrity following who dresses the biggest names in British and Irish television.

https://www.independent.ie/life/what-a-woman-wears-has-nothing-to-do-with-her-ability-to-do-the-job-37539659.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article37539263.ece/a9cf4/AUTOCROP/h342/KILKENNYSept15IMG_1354_005%20Small.jpg