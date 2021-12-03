We’re getting married and we’ve discovered one of our guests is unvaccinated. Should we disinvite her?

Question: After postponing our wedding three times due to the pandemic, my fiancé and I are finally getting married early next year.

We’re really excited about our big day, but we’re nervous too, especially after discovering that one of our guests is unvaccinated. She was a great friend to me during college and in the years afterwards, but our friendship has fizzled out since the pandemic.

She started texting me links to crazy conspiracy theory articles and videos about Covid being a hoax. At first I ignored them, but I eventually had to ask her to stop.

Our texts and phone calls now feel strained and awkward. We used to laugh a lot, but now it feels like we’re both just going through the motions.

She has RSVP’d, but we recently heard, through a mutual friend, that she’s unvaccinated. I don’t want to put the other guests at risk. Should I play it safe and disinvite her?

Answer: Between table arrangements, plus ones and children, wedding planning can present a social minefield for couples.

In this instance, you want to minimise risk and make your guests feel safe — and that’s perfectly reasonable. After postponing your big day three times, you’ve probably fielded plenty of questions from concerned guests who are anxious about attending large events.

You ask if you should disinvite your friend from your wedding based on her vaccination status. You also note in your letter that your friend has yet to confirm whether or not this is true.

Based on your longer letter, you seem certain that your friend is unvaccinated, but still, out of respect and courtesy, it’s important you ask her yourself. Vaccine status can be a touchy subject so take a non-confrontational approach. Avoid accusatory language, listen without the intent to reply and tell her who it was that told you. If you’re asking somebody to be honest, it’s important that you’re entirely honest too.

Next, weigh up the risks. Some studies claim that vaccinated people are as likely to transmit Covid as unvaccinated people. It’s confusing, so I asked DCU Professor of Immunology Christine Loscher for some guidance.

“The most recent studies don’t all agree with each other,” Loscher says. “Some studies have said that if you are vaccinated or unvaccinated your viral load is very similar, which would lead you to believe that you are as much able to transmit [the infection] as an unvaccinated person.”

However, she cites a more recent, and what she considers to be more robust and representative, study by Imperial College London, which found that vaccinated people who tested positive had, on average, a lower viral load.

“The epidemiologist on the study noted that the results are a little different from some of the other studies and they put this down to the fact that the study sampled the population at random, and included asymptomatic people,” adds Loscher.

“I would conclude from that study that the viral load is likely to be lower in a person who is vaccinated and therefore they would be less likely to pass it on.”

When you’re presenting these facts to your friend, do it in a way that isn’t condescending. Outline the risks and explain your reasoning. Is there an outdoor element to your wedding? And if so, are you willing to invite your friend to this part of the day?

To put it another way, do you simply want to mitigate risk on your wedding day or does your friend’s vaccine hesitance represent a broader moral dilemma for you?

Be prepared for defensiveness. If children under 12 are attending your wedding, she may ask why it’s one rule for them and another rule for her. She may also wonder if you’ve asked other guests to share their vaccine status — and that’s a fair question. If you’re identifying guests who you suspect, or know, to be unvaccinated, then it makes sense to seek reassurance from all your guests. After all, not all unvaccinated people are placard-waving ‘anti-vaxxers’.

If you’re not willing to do this, then you have to ask yourself a question: are you impartially managing risk at your wedding or are you managing optics?

I also shared your dilemma with Cork-based psychotherapist Tom Evans. He recognises the reasons for wanting to disinvite your friend, as well as “your right to invite only those who wish to share in your big day”. But he’s also “curious about what lies beneath the discomfort or apprehension in contemplating such a move”. “The reasons may have a scientific basis, but the issue is emotive for many,” he says. “If it were a client contemplating the move, I’d be curious to know if it’s the visible niggle of a deeper unspoken issue with the person involved.”

You’re navigating uncharted waters, but before you draw a line in the sand, can you try to meet somewhere in the middle?

If you have a dilemma, email k.byrne@independent.ie.