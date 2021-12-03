| 7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We’re getting married and we’ve discovered one of our guests is unvaccinated. Should we disinvite her?

Modern Morals: Katie Byrne answers your ethical dilemmas

Covid has thrown up even more awkward questions for couples to deal with on their wedding day. Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

Covid has thrown up even more awkward questions for couples to deal with on their wedding day. Photo: Stock image

Covid has thrown up even more awkward questions for couples to deal with on their wedding day. Photo: Stock image

Covid has thrown up even more awkward questions for couples to deal with on their wedding day. Photo: Stock image

Katie Byrne Email

Question: After postponing our wedding three times due to the pandemic, my fiancé and I are finally getting married early next year.

We’re really excited about our big day, but we’re nervous too, especially after discovering that one of our guests is unvaccinated. She was a great friend to me during college and in the years afterwards, but our friendship has fizzled out since the pandemic.

Most Watched

Privacy