Welcome to #witchtok – How modern witchcraft is casting a spell on a new generation of Irish women

Once demonised, a modern cohort of ‘witches’ are turning to magical practices once again to stay balanced and healthy

Jessica Vaughn practises traditional Irish Celtic witchcraft in her meditation room in Limerick. Photo: Paul McCarthy Expand
Lana Del Rey put a hex on Donald Trump. Photo: Mat Hayward/Getty Images Expand
Jessica Vaughn in her meditation room. Photo: Paul McCarthy Expand
Barbara Lee was initiated into Wicca in 1980. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

Katie Byrne

Witch costumes will be the most popular Halloween rig-out this year, according to Google Trend’s annual Frightgeist report. But for a growing number of young women, becoming a witch is much more than a spooky Halloween ensemble.

Buoyed by social media, a new generation are turning to witchcraft and embracing ‘magical’ practices. They collect crystals, observe lunar phases and assemble altars. And yes, they even cast spells.

On TikTok, videos with the hashtag #WitchTok have more than 20 billion views. On Instagram, some of the best-known ‘witchfluencers’ have hundreds of thousands of followers.

