Weekender... Tracey Ryan's Kerry: 'we love just setting up our tent in the sand dunes'

Once restrictions are lifted I can't wait to visit Kerry again. We are an outdoorsy family, and love camping, hiking and nature, so the Dingle peninsula is ideal for us.

We love camping in Castlegregory, either in a camping site or, at quieter times of the year, just setting up our tent in the sand dunes. The boys Feidhlim (9), and Milo (4), would swim no matter what the time of year!

On Friday evening we'd walk into Castlegregory for chips and a drink in Ferriter's Bar, before a peaceful night's sleep with the waves crashing in the background.

Saturday would start with a walk on the beach with a flask of coffee at sun up. Later we'd head for Dingle, over the Conor Pass. My husband Gav is a history buff, and he's always looking for standing stones or ruins. Fine with me, as I'll have my head stuck in hedgerows looking at plants!

Once we reach Dingle, the first stop is Murphy's Ice Cream. We love the brown bread and the sea salt flavours, but the favourite is peanut butter.

On Saturday night, we'd stay at The Phoenix Vegetarian B&B, at the foot of the Slieve Mish mountains. The food is amazing and as vegetarians, we really appreciate being able to eat all the options.

The gardens here are stunning and the atmosphere is just the kind of relaxed that we love. Sunday morning, after a leisurely breakfast, it would be a walk on Inch beach and then home!

Tracey Ryan is managing director and master formulator at Codex Beauty Europe. See codex beauty.com

Sunday Indo Life Magazine