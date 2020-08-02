Weekender... Sarah Chapman's Hampshire: 'Any special Saturday night should begin with a glass of fizz;

We've spent the whole of lockdown in London, and although we are blessed with its beautiful parks, I plan to escape to the country as soon as possible.

I am hankering after a trip to The Lime Wood Hotel and Spa. It's laid-back luxury in the heart of the New Forest, Hampshire, only a couple of hours from London. Our company partners with Herb House, their spa, so they offer my treatments and the Skinesis range.

The first night is about settling in and it's essential to visit the friendly hotel bar for my favourite negroni, and then have supper in the restaurant, Hartnett Holder & Co. Angela Hartnett is a fantastic chef using local ingredients, so it's sustainable yet indulgent.

Luckily Lime Wood is dog-friendly, because it means my Italian greyhound, Sidney, can join us! We'd start Saturday by grabbing a pair of complimentary wellies from the hotel boot room and venture out exploring.

Any special Saturday night should begin with a glass of fizz, so we would start on the hotel terrace, if it's a warm evening. Then we would go to The Pig restaurant. The menus are seasonal and everything is home grown, so it's a real treat.

Sunday brunch is a weekend ritual of mine. I love a long, indulgent breakfast while reading the Sunday papers. My go-to has to be poached eggs and smoked salmon. Lime Wood breakfast in the scullery is one of the best.

Sarah Chapman is founder of the award-winning Skinesis skincare range. See brownthomas.com; arnotts.ie

