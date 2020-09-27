Weekender... Arun Kapil's Berkshire: I go there and recall my own heritage of a Yorkshire mum and Indian father

I'm a big fan of the sun, but when time is of the essence, nothing can beat remote hideaways in Ireland, Wales or rural England.

My wife Olive and I constantly return to The Olde Bell Coaching Inn at Hurley, in Berkshire. If you pay a little more, the bigger rooms with the roll-top baths cannot be beaten. We favour Room 8, with its windows opening at the top branches of a fantastically fruitful orchard. You can lean out and pick an apple.

Hurley is such a historic village, with its small church walls of plaques recalling various army corps, the Madras Light Cavalry and more from a colonial Raj and regimented past. I go there and recall my own heritage of a Yorkshire mum and Indian father. Then I take a glorious walk down the nearby canal track.

Marlow is a 45-minute amble down the canal. Olive and I sit at the bar of The Coach, one of chef Tom Kerridge's more casual establishments. The menu changes seasonally, but quail always seems to be on and it's the go-to for me, with hispi cabbage and goose-fat chips.

In the evenings in Hurley, we may have a tray-tea in the room while watching Netflix, or pop downstairs for a meal. A couple of times we've caught a train to London, and enjoyed the best of meals at Quo Vadis.

I look forward to the end of the travel regulations, and my next trip to The Olde Bell.

Arun Kapil is the founder of Green Saffron, whose sauces and spice blends are available nationwide. For stockists and recipes, see greensaffron.com

