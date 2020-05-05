Weekender: Aisling Quinn's Bordeaux - 'understated grand architecture gives it the feel of a mini-Paris'

My partner Jamie and I have visited Bordeaux every summer since we met. The understated grand architecture gives it the feel of a mini-Paris, but with friendlier inhabitants.

We stay at l'Hotel Particulier, a charismatic boutique hotel located just 100m from Saint Andre Cathedral, and within walking distance of the main attractions.

On Friday night, we'd dress up for La Tupina, a 50-year-old Michelin Star restaurant in the historic district. Fusing Sud-Ouest traditions with fine-dining, it's a real treat.

On Saturday morning, Cafe Piha is perfect for strong coffee and a filling breakfast. From here, we'd hire a car and head for the countryside of endless grapevines and sunflower fields. My favourite thing is to drive north for an hour and visit the world's best wineries.

After a day of arguing about Google Maps and Spotify playlists, we'd head to Mama Shelter's rooftop bar for the best views of Bordeaux, casual dining and tasty cocktails.

On Sunday morning, I'd fill Jamie with freshly baked croissants and sneak off solo to Rue Voltaire, for a peek around the shops without him.

I might then chance my arm to look around high-street Promenade Sainte-Catherine, or high-end Cours de l'Intendance, but Jamie tends to quickly cop to my plans, so he'd likely call a halt. Cue coffee and refuelling before making our way home.

