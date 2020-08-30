Weekender... actor Ciaran Byrne's Newry: we love a fun family treasure-hunt hike through the Mournes

The second this is all over, my wife and daughters and I will get out of New York and go to see all of our brilliant Irish friends and family, in my hometown of Newry, Co Down.

Before all this, our first stop on returning home would be for an all-day breakfast with all the family, at my uncle's restaurant The Boulevard, in the heart of Newry. Due to the pandemic, they've had to close after almost three decades. My uncles, grandad and I renovated it in the late 1980s - I was a plasterer for 20-plus years before falling into acting. All of us not sitting down together in The Boulevard that first morning might prove emotional.

On Saturday, we'd go with my brother's family, and my mom and dad, and spend the day walking around beautiful Carlingford, Co Louth, in and out of the souvenir shops, treating ourselves to lunch at Ruby Ellen's Tea Rooms. This allows us be together as a family again, and affords my girls time with their cousins.

Saturday night, we'dmeet with my great childhood friends and their families for dinner and catch up, most likely in the restaurant in the Canal Court Hotel in Newry.

My mom makes the best fry-up in the world, so that's what I'd have on Sunday morning. Then off we go on a fun family treasure-hunt hike through the Mournes, followed by a hearty dinner at Pat's Chippy in Newry, and a 99 at Timoneys, before heading back to NYC.

Ciaran Byrne is an actor. His film, Insta-influencer thriller, 'Diery', is out now on VOD, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and Vimeo

Sunday Indo Life Magazine