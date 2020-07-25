Weekend Q&A: Weather presenter Nuala Carey

Educated at Muckross Park College, Nuala has a BA (Hons) in English and sociology from UCD. She started her career in AA Roadwatch as a reporter before joining RTÉ as a weather presenter. She has presented the National Lottery's Lotto draws and Telly Bingo and has stepped in, on occasion, to co-host Winning Streak and The Today Show. She lives in Monkstown, Co Dublin.

What's your earliest memory?

Playing in my bedroom in our family home in Chapelizod.

What was the first book you loved?

Heidi by Johanna Spyri. My dad bought the book for me and my mum read me a few chapters each night when I was a child.

What's your best holiday memory?

Our first holiday abroad to the south of Spain. I was about 10. It was my first time on a plane. I loved swimming every day and going out to dinner every night. I guess some things never change.

What is your biggest fear?

As I've gotten older, it's flying. Any tiny bit of turbulence and I turn white. It's so embarrassing.

What are you most proud of?

Presenting a special Lotto draw in August 2017 on RTÉ One to mark the National Lottery's 30th anniversary. We had a studio audience of 200 made up of dignitaries, winners, our DG and the RTÉ Authority. Some of my family were in the audience, too. Thankfully, it went really well.

What's your least attractive quality - and your most?

I think I am very hard on myself, but my loyalty to others is my most attractive quality.

What's your biggest insecurity?

I am afraid of running out of food or going hungry. As Ireland suffered a famine, I really think I am a product of epigenetics. I always have a little food tucked in my handbag - just in case.

Who would you most like to go for a pint with?

My dad, Maurice, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in November 2018. He wasn't a drinker and neither am I, but I'd love to join him for a coffee and spend some time with him again, and be assured that he is safe and happy with family and friends who went before him.

What fictional character do you most identify with?

Miss Marple. I really think I missed a trick by not becoming a detective. I am extremely observant. I have great recall, too, and people have told me there is no point in having an argument with me because I vividly remember events. My memory is so good because I was used to learning lines in amateur dramatic productions when I was younger, and I don't use autocue to present the weather.

What is your most treasured possession?

Old family photos. They are worth their weight in gold to me. They record all the significant milestones. I often get emotional looking at ones from years ago and the innocence captured in the pictures.

What's your guilty pleasure?

A bargain! There's nothing better than buying something you love in a sale.

What's the best piece of advice you've been given?

"One day at a time." I keep that mantra in my head when I start worrying about something in the future. That piece of advice keeps me grounded in the present moment.

What item in your wardrobe do you wear the most?

My nude stiletto heels. They go with everything and make my legs look longer.

Who are your heroes?

Those working in the healthcare profession during Covid-19. They are doing an amazing job, at such a high cost to their own well-being. I am in awe of them and keep texting doctor and nurse friends of mine, congratulating them and offering them any practical support they might need.

When did you last cry?

About five minutes ago, answering the question about my dad.

What did you learn about yourself during lockdown?

That I love routine and structure. I really enjoyed going to work during lockdown and, particularly as the weather was so good, it was a lift for the whole country to bring everyone some good news.

What keeps you awake at night?

An extremely busy day ahead of me. I start playing it out in my head before the day has even started.

What's your greatest passion in life?

Being outside. I love fresh air. I don't care if it's for a walk or run, I need to get out of the house. Even on a wet day, I sometimes sit at the back door just to breathe clean air.

If you had to choose just three adjectives to describe yourself, which would they be?

Friendly, helpful and caring.

What's your favourite film?

I love Death on the Nile by Agatha Christie. The 1978 version with Mia Farrow, Bette Davis and Maggie Smith is excellent.

What's the last TV show you binge-watched?

Big Little Lies. I am a huge fan of Reese Witherspoon as an actress and producer. I really enjoyed the two series.

What advice you would give your 18-year-old self?

Stop underestimating yourself...

What do you regret not doing in the last year?

Now that it is safest to staycation, I should have travelled abroad more when I had the chance.

What does your dream weekend look like?

A 5k run on Saturday in pleasant weather followed by lunch with my mum. Then get my hair done, present the Lotto draws that evening, with a syndicate winning the jackpot. On Sunday, after a lie-in, I'll do the cliff walk from Bray to Greystones each way with a good friend and we'll stop for lunch.

What job would you be terrible at?

Being a healthcare professional. I think I would become too emotionally attached to my patients and their families.

Do you believe in a God?

I'd like to think that many years from now there is a loving God waiting for me with open arms at the gates of heaven.