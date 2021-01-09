Weekend Q&A: 81-year-old Instagram style queen Eileen Smith

Dublin grandmother Eileen Smith became a social media influencer in her 70s posting selfies of her outfits from home. She has 55,000 Instagram followers on @eileenstylequeen and last year she became a TV presenter on RTÉ. Eileen worked as a legal secretary before marrying at 21. Her husband, Larry, was a pilot with Aer Lingus for 25 years and they have lived around the world, spending 10 years in Dubai and they also lived in Khartoum, Japan and Stockholm. The couple live in Dublin 4 and have four children and 13 grandchildren.

What’s your earliest memory?

I remember skipping and playing ball. There were seven of us and we lived on the South Circular Road where my father, Robert O’Neill had a shop. We lived next door and I went to school at Loreto College on St Stephen’s Green.

What was the first book you loved?

I loved Enid Blyton’s Secret Seven and my sisters and myself used to pretend we had a club of our own and we tried to do everything that the girls did in the book.

What’s your best holiday memory?

My family used to take a house in Rush for a month every year. My mother used to take us there on the train and we’d have a great time. We would be out on the beach every day and we didn’t care if it rained. You know the way you are when you’re young.

What are you most proud of?

My family. My daughter Audrey lives in Sydney and I usually go over twice a year to visit her but I didn’t do that last year. My daughter Suzanne lives in Limerick, my daughter Ellen lives in Wicklow and my son Paul lives in England.

Who’d you most like to go for lunch with?

I have about 8-10 friends and we play bridge and golf together. We were doing all the roundy birthday parties but that stopped last year. We all get on great together and I always say that I think friends are as important as your family as you get older because the family moves away and you need your friends when you’re older. I really feel that. It would be one of my biggest tips.

What is your most treasured possession?

We have collected things on our travels but I particularly love the photographs taken my daughter, Ellen who is a photographer. They are very special.

What is your greatest passion in life?

I love any kind of sport. I played hockey and tennis and continued to play until I had two kids. Larry was great. He used to ask for the weekends off the roster and would mind the kids while I played matches. I love playing golf and I watch rugby. My grandson plays rugby and when my son comes over from England for the matches, he always gets me a ticket so off the two of us go and then we go off and have a lovely meal and make a day out of it .

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve been given?

I am a firm believer in enjoying today, forget about yesterday and look forward to tomorrow. I’ve said that all my life and I think it makes life an awful lot easier if you think that way.

What item in your wardrobe do you wear the most?

I love style. I like more simple things, they suit me better. I like wearing very simple clothes, no flounces or frills and I always wear nice jewellery and maybe a nice belt, shoes, handbag and I am happy with that. Wearing pearls and a belt are very high on my list. I picked up stuff over the years and some of my clothes are 30 to 40 years old. I’m probably one of these lucky women who doesn’t put on weight and I am the same weight I was since I got married. I like colour. I was only discussing it with a friend recently about why do people when they are over 60 always go in for the beiges and black, the greys and navy? I would never wear trainers. I don’t like short clothes on older people, ones that go way above the knee. I don’t think it does anything for them. That’s just me but you will always find a couple of people that they do look good on.

Did you embrace the great outdoors during lockdown?

I love gardening. I could be out there for four or five hours and I just get lost in when I’m doing it. I really love it.

If you had to choose adjectives to describe yourself, which would you choose?

Easy-going and I’m a good friend. I like to help people out who are in the need of help but I don’t go around talking about it.

What’s your favourite film?

Breakfast at Tiffany’s and the ones that Audrey Hepburn made were my favourites. They made lovely ones with Dirk Bogarde. They were very romantic ones and we were all very romantic when we were young, weren’t we?

What’s the phone app you use most?

It’s Instagram. My daughter Suzanne was the person who started me off and said ‘why don’t you go on and take your picture’ so it started for a bit of fun. I post every three or four days of what I am wearing going out.

What does your dream weekend look like?

I love a short hotel break from Friday to Sunday. I would play a round of golf and then have a lovely treatment.

What hobbies do you have?

I play Wordfeud with my son-in-law in Sydney every day and that keeps me going. The two of us have a great time trying to beat each other at that.

How much are you enjoying being on TV show? I was much more relaxed doing the second series of Style Counsellors than I was last year because I knew what was coming. The whole thing has changed and because of my age, I was not allowed to go around the country so Suzanne Jackson did all the interviews and I did clips from my lounge.

Do you believe in God?

I do. My friend and I go up to mass every Sunday morning and light a candle to St Teresa. My parents were great believers in St Teresa and the girls had it as a second name.

Eileen Smith is on the new series of the makeover show ‘Style Counsellors’ on RTÉ One, Tuesdays at 8.30pm

