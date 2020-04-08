Weekend hotlist: What we want to see, do and buy this weekend...

Independent Dublin boutique Om Diva has just launched its new Depop store and, as per its bricks-and-mortar experience, the online iteration has lots of interesting fashion finds.

It offers a mix of vintage and contemporary collections: most items are one-off and the stock changes all the time, with up to 10 new items added each day - from mini T-Rex studs to teddy-bear handbags. Purchases also come with a surprise lucky-dip pink parcel. "Our aim is to brighten people's day with a little bit of colour and whimsy that won't break the bank," says Om Diva founder Ruth Ní Loinsigh.

DETAILS: See depop.com/omdiva

Homeschool help

Anxious students can crack their Leaving Cert English with Druid's 2005 production of The Playboy of the Western World, which is now available online as a free resource. Directed by Garry Hynes and starring Aaron Monaghan, Marie Mullen and Catherine Walsh, students and teachers can ask questions via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @druidtheatre. DETAILS: See vimeo.com/401020599

This side of the pond

Expand Close Superfolk / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Superfolk

If your current 2km radius doesn't feature any beautiful vistas, Superfolk's 'Summer Pond' photographic print will serve as a beautiful reminder of the countryside waiting to be explored in the future. The image is by craft designer Gearóid Muldowney, who is the co-founder of the Mayo-based design company alongside his wife, Jo Anne Butler, an artist and architect. The shot was taken a few hundred yards from the Pigeon Hole Cave, the site of the White Trout of Cong folklore story, which is a tale of romance and tragedy. So while the camera lens may seem to be just looking at the water, it may actually be searching and hoping for a glimpse of the little white trout.

BUY: Print, €240; see superfolk.com

Let us eat cake

Master pastry chef Shane Smith is encouraging families to spend more time together in the kitchen. "It's not only a place you make dinner but it's also a place you get to hang out, talk and catch up - the heart of every home," he says. His Cupboard Creation video recipes across his social media channels are about using whatever is already in your store cupboard, and he wants to remind people how simple it can be to cook and bake.

DETAILS: See @chefshanesmith on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

History date

Expand Close Inside the GPO / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Inside the GPO

A special Easter streaming event will give viewers the chance to see Fishamble's acclaimed production Inside the GPO (above) online. The documentary-drama about the Rising was filmed in the main hall of the GPO and a video link of the archive footage is available from 7pm tomorrow to 10pm Monday.

DETAILS: See fishamble.com/inside-the-gpo

Couch culture

While a physical visit is out of the question, the Chester Beatty's website has plenty to feed cultural appetites. Take a 3D walk through the museum (below); explore its digital collection repository, which features some 3,500 objects; experience an audio tour of some of its best exhibitions, or download drawing packs for adults and teens.

Expand Close Chester Beatty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Chester Beatty

DETAILS: See chesterbeatty.ie

Arts at home

Children's cultural centre The Ark has launched The Ark @ Home, where little ones can discover the arts, with something new to explore every day. Diverse content ranges from activity sheets to live-streamed performances, with a different video of a show commissioned and presented by The Ark available every Thursday, including Tracks in the Snow with The Henry Girls.

DETAILS: See ark.ie

The green buy

Expand Close White witch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp White witch

Organic, ethical and made using wildflowers, plants, oats and seaweed, White Witch Connemara is everything you want in a sustainable skincare brand. The company has 100pc plastic-free packaging and the products are certified vegan. The gift sets, tailored for young, normal and mature skins, are a good introduction to White Witch products and arrive prettily packaged.

BUY: From €20.50; see whitewitch.ie

Sitting room sounds

Expand Close DeBarras / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp DeBarras

Clonakilty venue DeBarras is bringing live music from musicians' homes into your front room with the Sitting Room Sessions. The line-up features urban-folk singer songwriter Eve Clague tomorrow, a trad session on Monday as well as many more streamed live throughout at month at 9:30pm every night, and 8pm on Sundays.

DETAILS: See facebook.com/DeBarrasClon/