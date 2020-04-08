| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Weekend hotlist: What we want to see, do and buy this weekend...

Cheerful chic

Om Diva Expand
Inside the GPO Expand
Superfolk Expand
Chester Beatty Expand
Playboy Expand
DeBarras Expand
White witch Expand

Close

Om Diva

Om Diva

Inside the GPO

Inside the GPO

Superfolk

Superfolk

Chester Beatty

Chester Beatty

Playboy

Playboy

DeBarras

DeBarras

White witch

White witch

/

Om Diva

Independent Dublin boutique Om Diva has just launched its new Depop store and, as per its bricks-and-mortar experience, the online iteration has lots of interesting fashion finds.

 It offers a mix of vintage and contemporary collections: most items are one-off and the stock changes all the time, with up to 10 new items added each day - from mini T-Rex studs to teddy-bear handbags. Purchases also come with a surprise lucky-dip pink parcel. "Our aim is to brighten people's day with a little bit of colour and whimsy that won't break the bank," says Om Diva founder Ruth Ní Loinsigh.

DETAILS: See depop.com/omdiva