Weekend hotlist: From an international film festival to virtual book workshops - what we want to see and do this weekend

Irish brand Cobbler's Lane is one of the labels leading the charge in slow, luxury fashion. With a vintage-inspired vibe, its celebrity fan base includes Laura Whitmore and Amy Huberman who have both been pictured wearing Cobbler Lane dresses.

The latest collection, called Prairie Sky, is inspired by owner and designer Monica Walsh's time spent in the Canadian Prairies and features 1970s-influenced silhouettes including metallic turtleneck dresses and elevated knitwear in the form of this dramatic two-tone jumper.

BUY: Prices from €99; See cobblerslane.com

Show some bottle

Mother-daughter duo Mary Keogh and Martha O'Brien are on a mission to inspire grá at home. Conscious shopping is central to their lifestyle and interiors brand Mimi+Martha which recently launched online, as is sustainable living, with featured brands including Cloud Picker coffee, Ballyshane's wooden pieces and natural perfume oils by Scents of Galway. The sustainably produced vessels from Glint Glass studio in Dublin include tumblers made from whiskey bottles, beakers made from wine bottles and vases which are hand-engraved and available in two sizes, formed from a famous blue gin bottle.

BUY: Sea Glass vase, €35-€45; See mimiandmartha.com

Sweet somethings

Ticking both the delicious and the wholesome boxes, Nutshed's Rawbs are sweet treat heaven. Tipperary sisters Evie and Eliza Ward are behind the award-winning Nutshed brand, the only single origin Irish peanut butter, and they have now introduced these vegan, and gluten-, dairy-, and refined sugar-free energy balls. Handmade using nuts, seeds and wholefoods, flavours include lemon and turmeric, and ginger spice.

BUY: €25 for box of 12; See nutshed.ie

Can you imagine?

Three Waterford festivals fall under the umbrella of Image Arts Festival this year, taking place from October 16-25. Waterford Writers Weekend and the John Dwyer Trad Weekend are also part of the celebration, with 16 of 45 events free online. DETAILS: See imagineartsfestival.com

The write stuff

Patrick McCabe, Rob Doyle, Blindboy Boatclub and Sinead Gleeson are just some of the authors participating in the Red Line Book Festival with all events taking place online this year. Conversations, readings and virtual workshops with some of the biggest names in Irish and international literature take place virtually from Monday to October 18.

DETAILS: See redlinebookfestival.ie

Movie magic

The 21st Kerry International Film Festival moves online with a programme that includes feature films, documentaries and short films from Thursday to October 18. Highlights include directorial debuts from independent Irish film makers including Chris Aylmer and Adam William Cahill and a 15th-year anniversary celebration of award-winning film Pavee Lackeen. DETAILS: See kerryfilmfestival.com

The Green Buy

With sanitiser a permanent fixture, it's worth considering some gentler options. Nunaïa's Lavender & Tea Tree liquid, handmade in Ireland, contains skin-friendly ingredients, natural essential oils and is made with 70pc isopropyl alcohol. Handbag-sized, there are also 500ml refill bottles available and for every 50ml bottle sold, 25mls is donated to healthcare providers in the local community. BUY: €6.95, See nunaia.com

Next weekend...

Arts for equality

‘Voices of hope, courage and resilience’ is the theme of this year’s Dublin Arts and Human Rights Festival, running online from October 16-25. Events include ‘Emotional Landscapes’, which is an arts exhibition inspired by artistic responses to current changing times, and an interview with UN Special Rapporteurs who are globally advancing rights, Professor Siobhán Mullally, Fionnuala D Ní Aoláin and Mary Lawlor. DETAILS: See smashingtimes.ie

Brought to book

Beginning next Saturday, Irish Book Week seeks to highlight the important role bookshops play as community centres and cultural hubs, as well as purveyors of reading material. This year’s author ambassadors include Cecelia Ahern (pictured) and you can find related events by following Bookselling Ireland on social media.

DETAILS: See facebook.com/BooksellingIreland

