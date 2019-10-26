'We try to make it as cheerful and happy as we can' - a night with volunteers at the Homeless Street Café

And yet, the signs that the country's most celebrated shopping thoroughfare is gearing up for a Yuletide spending spree are everywhere, not least when one gazes down the length of the street. Its distinct Christmas lights have already been strung up and will be lit as soon as Halloween is out of the way.

This Tuesday night is a cold one and a homeless couple are trying to make themselves comfortable in their sleeping bags underneath the bright lights of one of the Brown Thomas windows.

As you walk up towards St Stephen's Green, a busker provides a pleasing soundtrack. You are struck by how much quieter the street is now that the shops have closed than it was even half an hour before.

The picture of 'Sam' that went viral

But one section of the street is busy. At the widest part - outside Dunnes Stores and the Disney shop - there's a long line of people waiting in an orderly queue. At the top, a row of tables has been laid out and volunteers wearing fluorescent bibs are preparing to hand out hot meals and drinks. Clothes are piled high on another table.

This is the Homeless Street Café and it has been serving meals to the needy irrespective of the weather every Tuesday night for almost three years.

Shock and sadness: Denise Carroll, organiser of the Homeless Street Café. Photo by Steve Humphreys

Last week, one of the volunteers took a photo of a five-year-old boy crouching down on cardboard laid out on the street as he tried to eat a bowl of pasta. The boy 'Sam' - not his real name - could not be identified as the photo was deliberately taken from behind. It prompted a reaction of shock and sadness when it was posted on the Homeless Street Café Facebook page.

A million views

Within seven days, the photo had been viewed more than a million times and the story went viral in Ireland and overseas.

"It is a photo that captures the reality of homelessness," says Denise Carroll, a nurse, mother of three, and one of the founders of the soup kitchen. "And that little boy is not the only one. Children come to us every night we are here now. Some of them are still in their school uniforms." It was the Celbridge native who posted the photo on Facebook. "There are stats and figures, but when people see an image like that, it brings home the reality of the situation to them. It's shocking that this should be happening in a wealthy country in 2019."

Sam lives with his mother in emergency accommodation. But there are no cooking facilities in their hotel room. With money to eat out very scarce, the mother and child visit the soup kitchens that pop up in various parts of Dublin City centre every night.

Of the 10,000-plus people in emergency accommodation right now, according to Focus Ireland figures, more than 4,000 are children. And some of them are being brought by their desperate parents to charity food pop-ups like this one so they can eat a hot meal.

Barber Carolyn Dempsey from Clonee, Co Meath. Photo by Steve Humphreys

And Sam and his mother are here again tonight. He is just one of several children who are eating on the street. Behind them, the glitzy Disney Store speaks of a different world - one in which little ones get to enjoy a happy and safe childhood full of make-believe kingdoms and magical characters.

Denise's mother, Anne - a retired nurse - has been volunteering since the start and says she will never get desensitised to the sight of children eating at a soup kitchen. "It's heartbreaking," she says. "Once we see the children, we'll take them out of the queue and serve them first. We try to make it as cheerful and happy as we can, and make them feel welcome and safe here."

The Homeless Street Café - like many other soup kitchens throughout the country - also provides takeaway lunches for the children to take to school the next day. "All kinds of people come for food and clothes," Denise says, adding that the word 'café' is specially chosen as it denotes a sense of dignity. "They say you're only a few pay cheques away from being on the street and we are seeing that is the case, especially for those people who have no family to support them.

"There are people sleeping rough on the streets, there are those in emergency accommodation. Others may have a home but are suffering from food poverty - they cannot afford heat and food - so they come here."

A hot meal served at the street café. Photo by Steve Humphreys

One of those whose circumstances chimes with the latter phenomenon waits in line. He is an elderly man who comes every Tuesday and is grateful for a hot meal and clothes.

Barbers and vet

Tonight, there is a greater proportion of food, clothes and toiletries donated than usual. Some of the people who arrive with bags have been motivated by the photo of Sam.

On a typical Tuesday, more than 200 people avail of the service, the majority of them arriving between 8pm and 9pm. Besides food, a pair of barbers provide quick trims on the pavement around the corner on Chatham Street, and there is also a vet on site tonight to treat pet dogs who have been brought along by their homeless owners.

Rosemary Hughes is waiting patiently with her Labrador. Originally from Co Galway, she is visually impaired and sleeps rough near Grafton Street. "I have heard about dogs being taken away from homeless people," she says. "And that is so wrong. They are everything to us."

She says she is thankful for the service provided by the volunteers like Denise Carroll. "It is so lonely being on the street. Sometimes hours go by without anyone saying a word to you. But you're made to feel like a human being here."

It's a sentiment echoed by a forty-something man who wishes to remain anonymous. "I don't want to be in this situation forever," he says. "I want my own place and to be able to work in the future, and I don't want anyone to know I went through this."

He found himself homeless when his landlord raised the rent to a level he could not hope to afford back in 2014. "I could find nowhere else," he says. "I stayed with friends for as long as I could, but that's no way to live."

Now he must rely on hostels, although he says it can be a frightening experience that's simply not appreciated by those who have never been homeless. "You don't know who you might be put into a room with. Some of them can be very violent. I know a lot of people who are happier to take their chances sleeping rough on the street."

A younger man, Vinny, is one of them. He became homeless after a relationship break-up. "I never thought it would happen to me," he says. "But it could happen to anyone if you're unlucky enough and if you don't have people to support you."

He has lived in hostels, but does not plan to again. "There are discarded needles in the showers," he says. "It can feel very unsafe in those places."

Now, he and a friend live in a tunnel under a motorway on the outskirts of Dublin. He shows Review photos on his old phone of the makeshift space he calls home. It is difficult to imagine how any human being could live like that. "I feel safe there," he says.

"The way we've done it, we can lock ourselves in for the night. It's definitely safer than being in a hostel."

He has got used to the roar of traffic whizzing by just above his head as he tries to sleep. "It's white noise," he says, "you have to shut it out."

He is wearing a bright yellow bib and helps out at the Homeless Street Café each week. He is one of several homeless people who feels compelled to help others and he, too, says he is greatly saddened by the sight of children eating rough.

"It's outrageous that this is happening in the Ireland of today," says Brian Murphy, a passer-by, who is walking down Grafton Street for his bus on Dame Street. "No child should be put in this position. That line in the Constitution about cherishing all the children equally is just empty words. And it's not just this government who have turned a blind eye to it, but previous governments, too.

"They are happy to let these wonderful people [the volunteers] do the work. And what's Dublin City Council doing about it? Why aren't they on Grafton Street every night providing food like this?"

The homeless campaigner, Fr Peter McVerry, has long been a critic of this government and of housing minister, Eoghan Murphy.

"We are no longer shocked," he said earlier this week during a visit to one of the country's oldest charities, Cork Penny Dinners. "That little five-year-old boy eating his dinner on the street from a cardboard box. We should be outraged. We move on. Things become normalised.

"What really annoys me is that the Government keeps saying that their policy is working. It is more than three years since they introduced Rebuilding Ireland, their strategy to reduce homelessness.

"Virtually every single month for the last three years the number of homeless people has gone up.

"The emperor has no clothes. The emperor won't acknowledge that they have no clothes."

Hidden in rural areas

And the problem of homelessness is not just confined to Dublin and Cork. It's a nationwide crisis, according to Una Burns of the Limerick-based homeless charity Novas. Last year, the organisation supported more than 1,000 children who were homeless or were at risk of becoming homeless in urban and rural parts of Munster and the number is likely to be yet higher once 2019 has concluded.

"We helped 190 children in west Cork last year and they're entirely dependent on hotels and tourist hostels, but when the peak season comes around, you can't even get that accommodation.

"Homelessness is a problem that can be very hidden in rural areas because they feel there's a stigma attached to them. People sometimes say to us, 'Are we the only homeless family in this area?' And they're not. There are many more like them."

And, she adds, children in emergency accommodation face all kinds of developmental problems. "Because there are usually no cooking or refrigeration facilities, or even enough space to prepare food, children are having to eat puréed food longer than they should so their ability to chew isn't developed.

"There are cases where children are in such small, confined rooms that they learn to walk much later than is normal. And it's the same with potty training - we hear of children as old as four still wearing nappies."

Una Burns believes preventative measures need to be introduced by the Government immediately to stop the flow of people into homelessness.

"We need to look at families that are in homeless accommodation at the moment and provide targeted mental and physical interventions for them to ensure we're mitigating as much of the trauma as we possibly can," she says. "Homelessness is a traumatic experience, but all the trauma isn't inevitable - there are things we can do to curb that.

"In Limerick, for example, we provide a service where every evening, families can access a meal in a community café so they don't have to go to a street kitchen. And they get to have that ritual - where everyone in the family can sit around a table together."

Ultimately, though, she believes the Government has to step up and help build more social and affordable housing.

Meanwhile, on Grafton Street, Denise Carroll says she would love to see a day when there is enough accommodation to meet everyone's needs. But she's not idly waiting for something that may never happen.

"We will keep doing this," she says, gesturing to the long line of people eating what, for many, may be their only hot meals of the week. "Once you start doing it, you just don't want to stop. The problem isn't going away. It's getting worse."

Indo Review