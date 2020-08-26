| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

We should salute playful Gen Z writers for cancelling full stops

Normal People author Sally Rooney favours whip-smart dialogue Expand

Close

Normal People author Sally Rooney favours whip-smart dialogue

Normal People author Sally Rooney favours whip-smart dialogue

Normal People author Sally Rooney favours whip-smart dialogue

Susannah Goldsbrough

In one of the more ludicrous skirmishes of the intergenerational culture wars, linguists declared this week that Gen Z has "cancelled" the full stop.

As usual, technology is the battleground: apparently the decline of this most humble punctuation mark is the result of the proliferation of digital communication among iPhone-addicted teens.

There is decent evidence to support this claim: a 2015 study by Binghamton University in New York found that undergraduates perceived text messages ending in a full stop to be less sincere than those without. When it comes to digital communication, punctuation is being squeezed out. Despite the lack of evidence that this is in any way a "Gen Z" phenomenon, rather than a "people who text" one - most of 2015's undergraduates are actually millennials - teenagers have inevitably borne the brunt of the punctuation purists' fury.

Privacy