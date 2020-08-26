We should salute playful Gen Z writers for cancelling full stops

In one of the more ludicrous skirmishes of the intergenerational culture wars, linguists declared this week that Gen Z has "cancelled" the full stop.

As usual, technology is the battleground: apparently the decline of this most humble punctuation mark is the result of the proliferation of digital communication among iPhone-addicted teens.

There is decent evidence to support this claim: a 2015 study by Binghamton University in New York found that undergraduates perceived text messages ending in a full stop to be less sincere than those without. When it comes to digital communication, punctuation is being squeezed out. Despite the lack of evidence that this is in any way a "Gen Z" phenomenon, rather than a "people who text" one - most of 2015's undergraduates are actually millennials - teenagers have inevitably borne the brunt of the punctuation purists' fury.

After the writer Rhiannon Lucy Coslett tweeted, "Older people - do you realise that ending a sentence with a full stop comes across as sort of abrupt and unfriendly to younger people in an email/chat?", she received a typical response: "Younger people - do you realise that ending a sentence with a full stop is not abrupt and unfriendly and is merely correct punctuation?"

Almost everything about these accusations is rubbish, period. Playing fast and loose with punctuation is hardly some piece of sexy stylistic radicalism - it's a century-old literary technique used by the creators of modern literature. Modernism emerged out of the debris of the First World War, questioning the comfortable conventions of the traditional novel with its well-constructed plots, clear chapter-divisions and satisfying endings.

To writers like Virginia Woolf and James Joyce, such order was artificial; they experimented with looser, smudgier forms of prose that reflected the loosened, smudged certainties of a world in ruins.

One casualty was consistent punctuation: the final chapter of It's tempting to think of punctuation as fundamental to communication, a scaffolding without which language would fall apart. But history tells us something different: punctuation is a written convention, as arbitrary as writing horizontally across a page. Ancient Greek texts contain no gaps between words, let alone full stops. Modernists like Woolf and Joyce argued that their grammar-lite literature was more mimetic of reality than the so-called "realism" of 19-century novels. No one thinks in full sentences or arranges their thoughts into paragraphs.

This isn't to deny that the proliferation of instant technological communication has had an impact on our use (or under-use) of punctuation.

It's merely to suggest that such under-use doesn't herald the collapse of communication as we know it. Quite the reverse: the rich resurgence of fiction that takes a sceptical, playful approach to punctuation in recent years is not unconnected to our digital age.

In 2019, for example, Lucy Ellmann's 1,000-page novel Zadie Smith abandoned speech marks in her 2012 novel When one too many journalists asked her about this, Rooney's exasperated response was: "I mean, it's a novel written in the first person, isn't it all quotation?" Such technical variations reflect more than literary bling - they leak through the language and shape the stories they tell. What is most memorable about Smith's writing is the voices of her characters: loud, multicultural, multitudinous.

Removing the speech marks peels away a barrier between those voices and the reader: they speak inside your head or over your shoulder. Similarly, Johnson and Rooney's stories of intense relationships are studded with fragments of whip-smart dialogue - when you look down at the page, at the characters' words tangling into each other, something of their intimacy stares back at you. Evaristo's style is perhaps the most radical. When you first read Is this a comfortable process? Rarely.

But by the end of the novel, you have entirely forgotten its punctuation is unconventional. The little black dot of a barrier proves as unnecessary as the barriers we use to separate different kinds of people. That's a powerful statement from a black woman writer. Perhaps we should all let our punctuation slide.