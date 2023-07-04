‘We need to talk about death while we’re still healthy’: Janie Lazar on voluntary assisted dying

After being diagnosed with cancer for the first time in her forties, Janie Lazar from Dublin began to consider the reality of a terminal diagnosis. Now the chair of End of Life Ireland, she believes the terminally ill should be able to choose how they end their life

Janie Lazar, chair of End Of Life Ireland. Photo: Steve Humphreys

