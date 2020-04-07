'We miss him so much' - Gay Byrne's daughter Crona pays emotional tribute to her dad

Gay with his family, Suzy, Kathleen and Crona. Crona paid tribute to her father five months after his death Photo: Gareth Chaney

A DAUGHTER of Gay Byrne has said her father is "so badly missed".

The broadcasting legend (85) passed away at his home surrounded by his wife Kathleen and daughters Crona and Suzy in Howth, Co Dublin, on November 4 last year after a long battle with prostate cancer.

The Dubliner's broadcasting career on radio and television spanned more than 60 years, making him the best-known personality in Ireland.

His career highs included being the first host of The Late Late Show, which became one of the world's longest-running chat shows.

Crona, who lives in Co Clare, took to her official Facebook page to mark five months since his death.

"Five months gone today, so badly missed by all. I honestly don't know what Dad would have made of the coronavirus," she wrote.

However, the mum-of-two, similar to her late father, calmly urged the public to maintain social distancing while the lockdown continues.

"OK, this is a post that will probably be ignored by many but I feel the need to post it," she said.

"Over the past two days I have seen teens together, women out running together and people walking. None of these were family members. Today in a big supermarket people were stopping to chat up close and personal. Stop! This has to stop. This virus must be stopped. Social distancing was put there for a reason, to keep people apart to avoid the spread of the virus.

"Teens and young people hanging around in groups is a no-no. Parents, please instil how serious this is and keep your kids home. Stop the spread. Social-distance now!"

Barrister, media trainer and former broadcaster Theresa Lowe offered her sympathy to Ms Byrne.

"The only comfort, Crona, is we all got to say goodbye properly but the wrenching pain you guys have of not seeing or being with him every day must be dreadful. Sending you all the biggest hugs," she said.

A member of the public added: "I know your dad would have remained very calm, practical and level-headed about it, with just the right amount of emotion.

"I loved the way Gay always remained the consummate professional while being such a warm person. He is missed so much. RIP, Gay."

Herald