‘We had a ball with Trump’: The Irish culture warriors who became darlings of the American right

With their prolific media output about abortion, climate change and trans issues, Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney are now key figures in the US culture wars – with the former president’s backing. The controversial couple talk to Donal Lynch

&lsquo;Trump was in great form — telling stories — being naughty&rsquo;: Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer Expand
Film-makers Phelim MacAleer and Ann McElhinney, at the seafront in Bundoran, Co Donegal. Picture by Joe Dunne Expand
Film-makers Phelim MacAleer and Ann McElhinney recently raised $2.5m for a new film on Hunter Biden Expand
The well-reviewed documentary FrackNation by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney Expand
Gosnell: The Trial of America&rsquo;s Biggest Serial Killer, written by Phelim McAleer Expand
Oh Gosnell: The Truth about Abortion, produced by Phelim McAleer Expand

‘Trump was in great form — telling stories — being naughty’: Ann McElhinney and Phelim McAleer

Donal Lynch Twitter

As America processed the imminent overturning of the Roe v Wade ruling this May, a play about one of the country’s most notorious abortion cases opened at a theatre in New York’s midtown.

Oh Gosnell: The Truth about Abortion dealt with the story of Kermit Gosnell, a doctor who for decades performed illegal late-term abortions in Philadelphia. Gosnell was ultimately convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and a further 21 counts of performing an illegal late-term abortion.

