We can’t play blame games: hope will triumph over experience

It was a bit like Squid Game. We knew we couldn’t all make it to the end, and each day more of us were knocked out. Some actually had some form of illness, and some just had bad luck.

Lunches seemed to be a prime offender. It was as if we got some idea that the daytime was a safer situation that after 8pm.

So we met for little lunches — and then bang! You were locked in for Christmas.

It was sheer bad luck usually. Most people had scaled back their Christmas plans, but we all wanted one thing, one sense that we had gone and had a Christmas drink, or some festive cheer.

But too many people got the sheepish call a day or two later. Their one bloody outing... and now someone had a headache and a sore throat. And suddenly dad was spending Christmas alone in his room, or mum had to stay away from the kids.

Some were pointing the finger the young crowd for bringing it into houses. They came home from abroad, eager to see pals, or they went to one party — and bang! They were caught.

No one really blamed them though. The young crowd have largely had enough. They’ve had a bum deal — and most of us have seen them begging in chemists or scanning the internet for any outlet within a 100 miles that will give them a booster. They’ve tried and tried to do the right thing.

And there’s been no craic for them in this country for nearly two years. So you couldn’t really hold it against them that they wanted some bit of a Christmas.

It’s hard to blame the adults too. The ones who don’t seem to fully get the close-contact rules.

It’s hard to blame any of us now. We understand that it’s more infectious than ever before, and that you still don’t want to get it, but each time it’s harder to be strict on all the rules. It’s hard not to make excuses, and ignore tiny symptoms, and bend the rules slightly.

It’s hard for us not to hope too. You can’t blame us for that either. This Christmas should have been the grimmest one, but somehow there are quiet candles of hope burning.

We listened to the experts warning us that there wasn’t enough evidence yet that Omicron might be milder, that it was hard to say why there might be fewer in hospital this time, fewer dying. We know we have to wait and see, that it can take time for infections to work through to hospitalisations and deaths, that a small percentage of a big number is still a big number.

But we’re only human, and we can’t help take some consolation from hospitalisations going down, from the various preliminary studies coming from around the world. In some deluded part of our brains, we harbour this vague, foolish hope that if we can get to the end of January, or maybe February, we might be out the gap.

And maybe that’s enough delusion to get us through another day in Squid Game. As we hope and pray and that this isn’t the calm before the storm.