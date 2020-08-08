'We all need to respect each other’s choices' - Vogue Williams opens up about breastfeeding Gigi and Theodore

VOGUE Williams has opened up about her experience with breastfeeding her newborn daughter Gigi and son Theodore.

The model took to social media to tell followers that breastfeeding Gigi, who Vogue and partner Spencer Matthews welcomed last month, is "going well."

Vogue said she feels a "fed baby is best" and that "no judgement" should be placed on those who choose not to breastfeed.

In a post marking National Breastfeeding Week, the 34-year-old said: "I’m so happy that I was able to feed Theodore and that my breastfeeding journey with Gigi is going so well.

"This is not the case for all mummas, for whatever reason of which there are many some mothers can’t breastfeed or don’t want to and that is totally fine.

"I feel like there’s a lot of pressure put on new mothers to breastfeed when it can’t always be possible. Although I breastfeed I still believe that a fed baby is best and there should be no judgement on how a mother chooses to feed their baby," she said.

Vogue added that she received " a LOT of flak" when she showed milk in her hospital bag she could give Gigi "in case my milk didn’t come in."

She continued: "There is far too much judgement and I think that we all need to respect each other’s choices more.

"I know friends of mine who didn’t breastfeed for whatever reason and were made to feel awful because of it and that's not right.

"New mothers are already super stressed and hormonal so let’s all give each other a break. If you can breastfeed fantastic but if you can’t that's fantastic too, your baby will be fed and loved just like any other baby. We’re all doing a great job."

After announcing last month they had become parents to a second child, Vogue and Spencer revealed the name of their baby daughter, Gigi Margaux Matthews, last week.

“When we were discussing names I thought, ‘I want to want her name’, and I do. I just love it. I wish I was called it myself,” Vogue told Hello! magazine.

“We decided on it ages ago and as soon as we saw her, we knew it suited her. She is so perfect. I am obsessed with her.”

The baby already has a fully-stocked wardrobe.

“Her wardrobe is already quite extensive,” Williams said.

“I hope nobody buys me any more baby clothes because we’ve definitely got enough until she’s 18 months. I couldn’t help myself.”

Online Editors