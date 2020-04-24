| 7.4°C Dublin

'Watching hot, fickle people is the escapism we need'

Bill Linnane's hooked on mundane telly

The contestants on Too Hot To Handle must resist having sex or they are fined Expand

Noted cheery soul Bram Stoker once wrote that despair has its own calms, and I think this is the point we are at. Horror has become a kind of dull ache in the background, like a tooth that isn't quite at the yanking stage just yet.

There are fewer moments in the day when it suddenly pops into your head that there is a virus which threatens us all. Perhaps it is one of the stages of pandemics, after shock, toilet-roll hoarding, comfort eating and baking, we are now at the point where we can switch off the radio when the news comes on, when we aren't telling each other statistics that we don't understand.

We are fatigued from all the disaster and are looking for something entertaining yet mundane. Enter Too Hot To Handle, Netflix's latest reality TV dating show. Those who suggest it is a massive rip off of Love Island are being unfair, as THTH is filmed in Mexico, and not on an island. Other than that, they are almost identical, save that THTH doesn't bother with the ludicrous pretence that this is about love, but rather it is entirely based around sex and money, as is 90pc of all human endeavour.