Want all your dreams to come true? Learn ‘astro manifesting’ with coach Dalila Salgueiro

‘People tell me they don’t believe in my line of work all the time,” astro-manifesting coach and founder of The Manifesting App, Dalila Salgueiro (36) says, laughing, during our Zoom call from London. “But the moon controls the ocean, time and light; why wouldn’t it have an effect on the way we are, too?”

Born in Venezuela — “people at home check on the moon when they sign a contract, decide what to eat, when they cut their hair, everything” — Salgueiro is a journalism graduate with a master’s in psychology.

She moved to London about 10 years ago, she says, with a clear set of intentions — to improve her English, expand her world and get over a gruelling break-up.

“I found people here were not necessarily very connected with their energy or spirituality. Everyone seemed to have this constant work/life pressure.”

She began to get panic attacks. “That’s why I started studying astrology. I needed to anchor myself and understand my placements. I needed to fully understand my higher purpose.”

For this, she travelled back home to be mentored by one of the top astrologers in Venezuela at that time, analysing natal charts to understand how planetary placement can affect aspects of a person’s life, including personality development, their choices, their life partners and their identity. Self-discovery soon followed, something she promises she can provide to others if they’re willing to do the work.

Each zodiac sign, she says, has a planetary ruler that corresponds with a specific energy. When the planets transit through their ruling signs, they’re usually able to express their cosmic qualities more easily and effectively.

Astro-manifesting, she says, is about understanding these alignments based on one’s natal chart and using them as a guide while manifesting one’s dream life.

“I believe in astrology in a way that you can utilise the energy you harness. Or balance your personality traits. I don’t consider myself, like, a future-predictor, or anything like that. ​

“Your brain doesn’t know if you’re faking positivity or actually thinking positively — which is really helpful for the kind of work that I do.”

Your natal chart — dictated by the time, place and date you were born — reveals the complexity of your personality. Understanding the influence of your chart’s alignments is essential to understanding the part of you that deals with love, relationships, beauty, desire, values, and money. ​

“This chart serves as your astrological fingerprint.” Everyone’s is different, Salgueiro insists, even those born in the same place at the same time.

Many manifestation apps already exist but what makes Salgueiro’s different, she says, is that subscribers can request a complimentary 15-minute manifesting session with her.

So, I have a session with her.

“Manifesting is all about tricking your brain into thinking it’s already happening,” she says. ​

She notices my scepticism.

In times of anxiety or stress, we often store our energy in places like our shoulders or our jaw. To combat this, a degree of self-love must be employed. “The more you love yourself, and show yourself that love by investing time in your inner and outer self-care, the more likely you are to attract others at that same loving level.”

Visual cues, such as mood boards of written mantras, also help to elevate one’s energy, according to Salgueiro, who points to the daily affirmations on her app.

“So, if you’re trying to become a more confident person, then your mantra might be, ‘I trust myself, I’m beautiful’.

“You might create a mood board that reflects how your dream self looks, then say how much you love yourself, and how happy you are in your body. Believe it.”

The same goes for the kind of partner you would like to find. Write a list of the qualities you are looking for, and introduce visual cues. Tape the list to a wall, or use symbolic pictures. Mantras can also help you to elevate your energy, according to Salgueiro.

The main principle of manifesting, Salgueiro says, is knowing the difference between needs and wants — deciphering your interpretation of the latter from the former and working alongside the universe to make it a reality.

Salgueiro uses the analogy of ordering at a restaurant. “If you order a burger at a restaurant and the waiter brings you a salad instead, you will most likely send the salad back. This example is a good way to understand how the universe will constantly bring you new opportunities but it’s up to you to decide whether they are aligned with what you want or not.”

This can apply to nearly anything — from relationships to job opportunities to fitness goals, she says. ​

The most important thing, however, is to come from a place of gratitude for what you already have. “The universe won’t give you more opportunities if you are not already grateful. That is of utmost importance. That and self-love and self-confidence.”

It’s a powerful thing, I remark, that one might simply believe in something only for it to become true.

“It’s not like saying, ‘oh, I want a beautiful bag’ and a bag will appear,” she says. “It’s about inner strength — if you believe you want to find your calling and work towards that common goal all the time, it will happen. Along that journey, bad things might happen, like a break-up or losing your job, but they are not failures. It’s you moving along in your journey and further evolving. It is a very powerful thing.

“If you wake up and think to yourself, ‘today is going to be a bad day’, then it will be. Manifesting with astrology is all about looking to the moon to figure out why you’re feeling what you’re feeling at one moment in time, and then understanding how to apply it to your everyday life, rather than just hiding in instability.”

She then stops, reminding me that the times when manifesting will prove most constructive vary according to your star sign. “New moons are always a powerful time for manifestation. With the most powerful being the one in your season.”

Similarly, your Venus season is a particularly promising time for making romantic connections. “Don’t say no to any opportunity,” she says.

My mantra, she tells me, is: I’m able to heal myself. I trust in my inner guidance and soul. I find my inner power and inner warrior.

These words land softly in my mind. Very rarely do we get to feel powerful, I think. I allow her words to wash over me, soothing like a balm.

She asks me, then, to write down my intentions at the beginning of every month. A constant reminder to stay true to my path and live the way I really wish to.

Suddenly, I feel not like I’m being tricked, but encouraged. It’s then I notice that she hasn’t said one negative thing during our 60 minutes together, and how rarely that happens any more.

“The whole purpose is to live intentionally,” Salgueiro says. “When you live with intentionality, everything you do has a purpose and knowing yourself better, like I did, is an amazing place to start.”

