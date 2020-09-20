Waking hours with Temple Garner: "To be a chef, you need to be insecure about what you do. That’s how you keep improving"

For 30 years, I've been working in kitchens and restaurants, so I'm a night person. I don't mind at all. It's what I am, but it just means that I find getting up in the morning quite difficult.

I've always eaten quite badly but I'm an omnivore. I eat absolutely everything. I could have a curry for breakfast and it wouldn't bother me. I never ate breakfast until a year ago. Maybe my metabolism didn't like food early in the day. When you work in kitchens, your body becomes institutionalised. But for the last while, I've been making my own muesli with lots of fruit and nuts. It's good for energy.

A lot of the time I cycle into work, and the odd time I'd run into work.

Work is San Lorenzo's on South Great George's Street. We opened in 2011, closed for lockdown and we opened up again in July. We didn't bother doing takeaway because there weren't enough people in town. It was completely dead. Some people did OK doing takeaway but I didn't want to waste my time going in, struggling to make a couple of bucks that wouldn't actually go anywhere. In business, it's like that busy fool. You might as well put your energy into something else that is going to be productive.

When Covid-19 happened, we closed the Sunday before Paddy's Day. It was very weird and everyone was a bit disorientated. Then we reopened on July 7. We had a lot of time to think about what we were going to do.

We took out half our seats. We sat 52, and now we seat 28. So the model we had as a high-street restaurant was no longer viable. George's Street is a high street and you come into town, get a bowl of pasta, and go to the movies and then the pub afterwards. Coming to our restaurant was part of your night out. It functioned really well for that. Then we had tourists during the summer and people on weekend breaks, but all that is gone.

We don't have a high street any more and we don't have any tourism, and 28 seats couldn't support that model. So we decided to go back to our roots.

When we first opened, we were a chef-driven restaurant. We wrote our menus every day and rang up the market to see what they had. We'd buy a whole pig or a whole lamb. We did all that stuff, but the market wasn't there to support it. It was very frustrating, so we had to change and become as commercial as possible. Now that the high-street market has gone, we are full circle, back to where we started in 2011.

Instead of pleasing the middle ground, we are giving people a different experience. So we put tablecloths on - which I really like, because that's a statement about who you are - and we changed the menu. Now we have a set menu. We can buy beautiful Irish runner beans and Wexford blackberries, which are horrendously expensive. Now I can put them on a plate and make my margins. We've been able to up our game because we are doing fewer people.

People don't need to know or want to know about this backstage thing, but it gives me great freedom to cook really great things. Last week, I bought half a bluefin tuna from the west coast of Ireland. I wouldn't have been able to afford that before as a high-street model.

The high street has gone, so we need to give people a reason to come into town for dinner and it's working. Every week, we are open for dinner from Thursday, and we open for brunch from Friday to Sunday. Brunch was always hugely popular and it's still doing really well.

One of the things about being a chef is that you have to have a very strong streak of insecurity. I know that sounds kind of bonkers but you need to keep looking at yourself and what you're doing. On a quiet night, you're thinking, 'Oh God', and then the next night, if you're a bit busy, you say, 'They still love it'. It's not about an ego gratification but more like a relief that people still like it. I'm not in the least bit insecure as a person but you just have to have that about what you do, because you need to keep moving forward and improving.

I've always been a cook. My mother is a fantastic cook. She is what I'd call 'an empty cupboard cook'. She can make a meal out of nothing, and I'm the same.

I started out washing dishes and I worked my way up. Kitchens are very regimented and hierarchical. There is a head chef and he is God Almighty. I needed that discipline and I really responded to it. When you are a young, angry man with a lot of energy and someone puts manners on you, then you work hard. You are accepted and become one of the crew. Acceptance by your peers is a big deal. The psychology of that was really important. I very quickly worked my way up the ladder. I learned that teamwork means doing your job really well so that other people don't have to pick up after you. I was very good at that.

I work long hours and every weekend, but that's fine by me. Everything is home-made in our restaurant now - from the focaccia to the ice-cream. We are in the kitchen cooking for our survival, and that gives you great motivation.

We are breaking even and I'm very happy with that. Being more ambitious right now would be folly. I've always believed in hard work. Our customers have returned to us and I am so grateful to them.

In conversation with Ciara Dwyer

San Lorenzo's three-course set menu, €44.95; six-course set menu, €59

