Waking Hours: Audrey O'Connor, founder of Aer Fitness

I take my time in the mornings. I get up at 6am, and spend five minutes planning my morning and practising gratitude. It gets my head in a good space. It's so much better than looking at my phone and social media.

After some loose tea, I hop in the shower, and then I just potter around for half an hour. I might have a little snack - fresh fruit and almond butter. But I can't have anything too heavy, because I'm going straight into work. I live in Ranelagh with friends.

Usually, I try to walk everywhere. I teach classes from 7.30am. That might be a Pilates class for beginners, and then, at 8.30am, it might be an advanced class. In the mornings, I work with big companies - in the IFSC; the Central Bank; and I have classes in some legal firms in Hatch Street. A couple of years ago, corporate wellness was on the rise, and they were getting a pretty good return investment on it. They were trying to reduce absenteeism, which can cost companies a fortune. So they got corporate wellness programmes in their workplace. They want their people to be happier and more productive.

In the Central Bank, they have a whole tranquillity suite, and I came up with a programme for them. I devised what the clients wanted - a Pilates class and a bit of meditation. Companies measure everything - if people are coming in, if they are calling in sick, or if they are losing weight. Five years ago, I set up my own company, Aerfitness, now known as Audspilates. I didn't want to be just a Pilates teacher, I wanted to be a brand. I know what it's like to work in the corporate world. I used to be a quantity surveyor. I studied in Bolton Street and got my degree. For five years, I worked in residential and industrial building, and then, later on, I got into project management.

It was during the boom, so it was a nice time to be in it. But I was always lifting heavy things, and my back started to hurt. I moved to Toronto and worked there. All the while, my back was deteriorating. Then I got into Pilates, and it healed my back. Ireland was about eight years behind Canada, and I was watching the wellness movement over there. I came home to my family in Dingle and told them that I wanted to be a Pilates teacher. Even though I loved quantity surveying, I needed to do this. To train, I did a three-year full-time course in sports therapy, personal training and Pilates. I paid my way by doing nixers in the building industry and I worked part-time in a gym at night.

When I told everybody what I was doing, they thought that I had lost my marbles. I wasn't a spring chicken, either. I was 27. But I really believed in it. If you have a vision, you can do it. Quantity surveying is all about planning, and building a business is the same. Goal-setting is pretty big for me. I used to think that health was about dieting, but I realised that it was more than that. It was about body and mind and soul. I wanted to embody that, so I changed my lifestyle completely.

When I teach people, I'm realistic. I don't expect them to go out and buy a bucket of quinoa. I need them to make choices that are attainable. I give people tips on how to manage their lifestyle, such as time-management, and I tell them about helpful apps like Headspace, which I listen to every night before I go to bed. It's a meditation to help you wind down. If I didn't listen to it, I'd be trying to solve world peace.

You feel really good after you do a Pilates session. Your body is looser and you are able to function a lot better; and it's a mind release as well. Every day between classes, I block out time for myself. I'll train - I'll lift weights for 45 minutes. And I eat well - porridge or a three-egg omelette with salmon. I'm a vegetarian, but I eat fish. Coming from Dingle, I couldn't not eat fish. I have classes at lunchtime, and in the afternoons, I do business development. I come up with new ideas.

A couple of months ago, I started Pilates & Chill events. It was on Friday nights, for women in their 30s who were out and about, and didn't want to go drinking. There were a lot of women who were trailing the streets looking for men. They needed to be doing something more productive. A few lads have joined the party as well. I didn't see that coming. I also co-run the gym in the GPO with my business partner for that, Christine Bartley. It's a massive gym up on the fifth floor for An Post workers. It's really important to listen to where people are coming from. Some people aren't looking for the perfect body, they just want to be happier. I give them realistic six-week goals and ideas for meal plans.

When I finish work around 7pm, I like to go out to Poolbeg or walk up Killiney Hill. I'm indoors most of the day, talking to people, so it's good to clear the head. I have a lot of energy. I need to train to get the endorphins, and the more I train, the more energy I have. I like to feel strong. When I go home, I do a lot of cooking. I've a big appetite, and I like a nice dinner. Before I go to bed, I like to read. At the moment, I'm reading Tim Ferris's Tools Of Titans. It's about successful people - from athletes to company founders - and their daily routines. They all have the same things in common: goal-setting, meditation, and they don't drink alcohol. I'm not there yet on the last one.

audspilates.com @audspilates @audspilates

In conversation with Ciara Dwyer For details of the latest Pilates & Chill event, see Audrey's website

Sunday Independent