Viral photo of woman posing at Auschwitz sparks horror and online debate about Instagram tourism

A photo of a young woman on a train track recently went viral for all the wrong reasons. The tourist was a visitor to Auschwitz, the site of the former extermination camp in Poland, which attracted two million visitors a year before Covid. The train track she was sitting posing on is one that once led over a million people to their death at the hands of the Nazis between 1940 and 1945.

The image, snapped by a fellow visitor, has sparked a conversation about how we do (or don’t) respect sacrosanct ground in the Instagram age.

Taking a photo of Auschwitz is one thing, but posing at the site of an atrocity is another. The same could be said for New York’s 9/11 memorial site, and the Gion district of Kyoto, Japan, where photography has been banned in areas after tourists photographed Geishas without their consent.

Today I had one of the most harrowing experiences of my life. Regrettably it didn’t seem everyone there found it quite so poignant. pic.twitter.com/3OdWavqC4P — Maria ���� (@MariaRMGBNews) April 15, 2023

The offending Auschwitz image, tweeted by @MariaRMGBNews, has been seen by nearly 30 million people, with over 56,000 likes and 9,000 retweets. In the comments, people voiced their opinions about the picture, with the majority appalled. One user wrote: “Shocking. Do they actually know where they are!” Another said: “Absolutely disgusting. When I went, people were taking selfies. So disrespectful.”

As another user pointed out, Wednesday, April 18 is known as Holocaust Remembrance Day, or Yom HaShoah for Jewish people in Israel and abroad. The date was formally written into Israeli law in 1953 and is marked on the 27th of Nisan, a month that appears in the Hebrew calendar.

One of the most poignant reminders came from the Auschwitz museum’s own account: “Pictures can hold immense emotional & documentation value for visitors. Images help us remember. When coming to @AuschwitzMuseum visitors should bear in mind that they enter the authentic site of the former camp where over 1 million people were murdered. Respect their memory.”

Respect is the crux of the issue, so much so it’s one of the first guidelines in the museum’s Rules of Order, which states: “Visitors to the grounds of the Museum should behave with due solemnity and respect.”

Oliver Sears, founder of Holocaust Awareness Ireland and son of a survivor of the Holocaust, is “horrified” by the kind of behaviour he refers to as “the general lowering of the tone”.

As he points out: “Auschwitz is the world's largest cemetery and also happens to be a cemetery of unmarked graves.” He suggests a visit there should be a relatively phone-free zone, and adds: “You go there, and for however long it takes, you actually put down your mobile phone and you learn about the history of this place…perhaps that’s the message that should really be promoted.”

Barbed wire fence in the former Nazi German Auschwitz I concentration camp in Poland. Photo: Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

But between phones and the effects of social media, “it has become a theme park for a lot of people and for the tourist industry”, Sears says. There are holiday packages that include a trip to Auschwitz, and stories of people balancing on the tracks like a tightrope.

He suggests the root of the issue may lie in a simple lack of awareness. “The idea that, for whatever reason, if you find yourself in this day and age at Auschwitz and you don't understand how you must behave, something has gone wrong somewhere,” he says.

Anyone who has visited Auschwitz can tell you the tour guides at the site do a fantastic job at toeing the line between informing and engaging visitors and ensuring they do so with reverent respect. They remind you at every turn what happened where you now stand.

Sears says. “Personnel and management are really concerned about this and they do an extremely good job trying to encourage people to be as respectful as possible, and I have to applaud them for that. But what do you do? Everyone’s got a mobile phone.”

A possible solution takes the route well-worn by concert organisers in the past few years – one that involves locking up visitors’ phones entirely. Although Sears considers the prospect a “draconian” one, it would solve the problem at its root.

“You can only visit Auschwitz with a guide,” he says, “and when you’re in the presence of the guide, it’s made absolutely clear that there is no photography to be taken.”

Of course, removing mobile phone access doesn’t just limit disrespectful photos, it stops them altogether, which would have its own repercussions. When a journalist visited Auschwitz after speaking with Sears, she laid stones there in memory of his relatives who had been killed during the Holocaust and sent him some photos. With a blanket ban on phones, “extraordinary moments like those can’t happen”, he admits.

On Sears’ own trip to Poland with his mother, a survivor, they documented a lot, but at Auschwitz they put the camera down.

“I just felt this was the place where you didn’t take photographs because, somehow, even the act or the action of taking photographs meant you were distracted,” he says. “You should just be there motivated by respect and honour. It’s hallowed turf, isn’t it?”