VIDEO: Meet the 'Cilla Black of dogs' who says setting up an Airbnb for pets helped her beat depression

MEET the 'Cilla black of dogs', who says that setting up an Airbnb for canines has drastically helped to improve her mental health.

Elaine Warburton (49), from Scotlandwell in Scotland, says that overhauling her life and setting up the service has cured her depression.

The former policewoman took over the Barking Mad experience in 2014 and credits it as a life-changing experience.

The service acts as a holiday home for dogs while their owners are away and matches pets up with host families across the UK to care for them instead of sending them to traditional kennels.

Ms Warburton jokes that she is 'the Cilla Black of the dog world.'

She explains: "It's a win for everyone involved. The dogs are thrilled to explore a brand new environment and the hosts, who are often retired, get to experience the joy of having a pet without the long-term commitment."

She has opened up about how she struggled with depression for more than 20 years and has spoken about the positive impact her new career has had on her.

"The dogs keep me on an even keel and my anti-depressant medication is at the lowest it's been in a long time - I'm in much better frame of mind these days.

"People may think I'm barking mad for doing this, but at least I'm no longer depressed!"

Online Editors