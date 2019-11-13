Victoria White: The great lie at the heart of ‘gender pay gap’

Irish women suffer a gender pay gap of 13.9pc. Translate that into 13.9pc of the year and it means the lads will keep on cashing their pay cheques between now and Turkey time, while the long-suffering women will be getting nothing.

Except this isn’t really true.

Most of the so-called gender pay gap is down to the fact that women work fewer hours and have more interruptions in their lives.

Simply put, they work less in paid jobs than men do, and this impacts their hourly wage.

Interruptions? That’s what they call maternity leave, parental leave and those years you took out when your little ones were tiny.

How pathetic is that? For many women who get the chance, those periods of leave from full-time work are the best days of their lives.

Full-time work is the interruption, not time out with small kids.

This is not just some supposition on my part. A study conducted this year found two-thirds of women who are on “home duties” don’t want to return to work, while survey after survey shows a minority of women who work part-time want full-time jobs.

It shows up the basic lie at the heart of the “gender pay gap” when you realise that countries with progressive policies when it comes to parenthood and work mostly have much bigger pay gaps than we do.

Take a look at the gap in Finland (16.5pc), Austria (15.7pc), Germany (21pc), Canada (18.2pc), the UK (16.8pc) and the Netherlands (17pc).

Romania has the narrowest gender pay gap in the EU, while fellow member states Bulgaria, Greece and Italy are also among the “best in class”.

Surely this makes it obvious that the gender pay gap doesn’t measure equality at all?

It measures lots of other things, such as the availability of parental leave for women and high-paying jobs for men.

Some countries with sky-high unemployment levels have next to no gender pay gap.

All this makes me wonder whose idea Equal Pay Day – which was on Monday – was in the first place.

I think I can guess: Turbo Capitalism, which sees us all as “units of production” and places no value whatsoever on family life.

Unfortunately, Turbo Capitalism is speaking out of the mouths of the EU and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), of which Ireland is a member.

These people want women to go into the workplace and stay there, whether they like it or not.

They want them to work their hearts out, like so many men do.

I’ve read documents from the OECD suggesting that Japan could get over the problem it has with its low birth rate and produce enough workers if Japanese women would only work as hard as Japanese men.

Many Japanese men work a 100-hour week, while about a quarter work more than 50. There’s even a special Japanese word for death by work pressure.

There’s a gender pay gap of 24.5pc in Japan, but who has the worse deal – the men or the women? I don’t think the OECD wants you to ask that question.

It once suggested child benefit be cut for Irish families where the woman didn’t go out to work because it made staying at home “too attractive”.

This is what we’re dealing with. Our only defence here is truth.

The gender pay gap is not the truth, it’s a weapon designed to build a society entirely made up of full-time workers.

There’s always a lot of talk about making men take as much time out with kids as women to level the playing field, but that’s not what the real agenda is.

The real agenda is to make women work just like men, despite the fact women mostly don’t want to and lots of men don’t want to either.

Men have shorter lives, fewer friends and far less contact with their families, on average, than do women.

They also make up 95.8pc of prisoners in Ireland, a gender gap reflected in statistics all over the world.

No one’s asking what we can do to make the percentages more equal.

Very few people suggest toxic forces in men’s lives are driving them to crime and that this represents inequality. Not at all. That wouldn’t pay anyone, so no one cares.

