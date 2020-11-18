| 9.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Vet Pete Wedderburn: “To be Dr Dolittle would be to live my dream”

The pet lover and veterinarian answers questions on loves, fears and guilty pleasures

Veterinarian Pete Wedderburn Expand

Close

Veterinarian Pete Wedderburn

Veterinarian Pete Wedderburn

Veterinarian Pete Wedderburn

Growing up in Fife, Pete qualified as a veterinarian in Edinburgh in 1985. He has worked in his own four-veterinarian companion animal practice, in Bray, County Wicklow, since 1991. He has his own menagerie of dogs, cats, ducks, hens and others (including a pet hen in his kitchen). Pete lives in Bray, is married to Joyce and has two daughters, Anna and Ella, now in their 20s.

What’s your earliest memory?

My younger sister being born (at home) when I was three years of age. I thought she was a boy because of her umbilical cord. Since then, I have improved my gender detection skills, and I’m good with pups, kittens and baby rabbits, although I still struggle with chickens.

Privacy