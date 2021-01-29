| 7.1°C Dublin

Utility rooms, big pants and remembering bin day: 40 things you only really appreciate when you hit 40

The cool young Chrissie Russell is gone, replaced by a more mature, sensible version with a deeper appreciation for life’s comforts. And a landmark birthday has prompted her to compile a list of what really matters to her now:

Chrissie Russell enjoying an afternoon glass of wine at her home. Photo: Frank McGrath

Chrissie Russell

There’s something about a looming landmark birthday that forces you to assess where you are in life... what really matters.

And, with the added bonus of lockdown, I have had more time than usual to mull over what I’ve learned in my four decades of existence.

My youthful interest in seeming cool and lusting after boys with surf skills has been replaced with an appreciation for bed linen and good pans. I’d rather know no artist in the top 10 than forget bin day.

