Utility rooms, big pants and remembering bin day: 40 things you only really appreciate when you hit 40

There’s something about a looming landmark birthday that forces you to assess where you are in life... what really matters.

And, with the added bonus of lockdown, I have had more time than usual to mull over what I’ve learned in my four decades of existence.

My youthful interest in seeming cool and lusting after boys with surf skills has been replaced with an appreciation for bed linen and good pans. I’d rather know no artist in the top 10 than forget bin day.

From draught-excluders to saying ‘no’ here are the things I care about at 40...

1 The utility room: In my 20s I dreamed of an uber-chic New York-style loft apartment. Now my favourite room in the house is the utility room.

2 Giving compliments: Tell the stranger you like their coat, tweet the writer and say you loved the book. I used to worry this kind of thing made me look like a sap, but now I just reckon it’s nice to be nice.

3 Investment pieces: I’m of an age where my handbags won’t spend any serious time on sticky bar floors, so it’s fine, no it’s encouraged, to buy nice quality ones.

4 Bin day: I suspect nothing heralds the descent into middle-age like a new-found passion for bin day, the raised blood-pressure prompted by a holiday schedule and the rage at neighbours who don’t bring their bins in promptly.

5 Draughts: Suddenly, out of nowhere, I ‘feel the cold’ and long for slankets and draught-excluders.

6 Good wine: Life’s too short to drink bad wine.

7 Good coffee: Life’s too short to drink bad coffee.

8 Protecting my non-stick pans: If I ever leave my husband, it will not be over infidelity or any common grounds for divorce. It will be because he will not stop putting metal things on teflon.

9 Calling out shoddy behaviour: I used to be firmly in ‘it’s none of my business’ territory with things like queue-jumping or someone being abusive in a shop — I’m now more of the opinion that there’s no such thing as an innocent bystander.

Read More

10 Curtains: It’s taken 40 years but after forking out a small fortune to buy some I finally understand my mum’s horror when my brother and I would play hide and seek in the curtains.

11 Thank-yous: Send the card — everyone loves nice post.

12 The attachments on the vacuum: Never had a clue what they did before… I suddenly love the fact that there’s a specific head for doing the sofa.

13 Holding myself to my own standards: OK the other person might be late or be less generous but I’ve realised that life doesn’t always guarantee that you’ll get back what you give out. You can only hold yourself to your own standards and do what you know to be right regardless of what anyone else does.

14 Parents: You suddenly realise they’re not going to be around for ever and that time with them is precious.

15 Pants: Bye-bye ‘lingerie’. I am now committed to an underwear drawer solely comprising comfortable full briefs in nude or black.

16 Appreciation for what are really attractive qualities in a partner: I have an old diary where teenage me lists desirable qualities in a man, including ‘surfing’ and ‘the ability to discuss Gabriel García Márquez’. Please. Give me a man who will take out the bins, deal with vomiting children and (ideally) respect the non-stick pans.

17 Looking after stuff: I have belatedly embraced thrift (not least so I can spend the saved cash on good wine). Can I stitch that hole in the child’s trousers rather than throw them out and buy a new pair? Why yes I can.

18 Saying ‘no’: It’s OK to turn down the work, cancel the catch-up, voice an opposing opinion — my needs matter and my viewpoint is valid. Saying ‘no’ when I need to is actually saying ‘yes’ to myself.

19 The age of people in the public eye: Suddenly I’m very aware that the Reverend Mother in The Sound of Music doesn’t look as ancient as I remember her. Not one episode of Strictly airs without me gasping “Tess Daly is 51!” The fact that J-Lo is in her 50s gives me hope. (Which is ridiculous. I didn’t look like her at 20, why should it suddenly happen in middle age? But still...hope.)

Expand Close J-Lo is in her 50s - that gives Chrissie hope / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp J-Lo is in her 50s - that gives Chrissie hope

20 Cherished products: Sometimes I get into a cold sweat thinking that Estée Lauder might stop making their Day Wear sheer tint release moisturiser or that one day my GHDs (who I’ve been in a relationship with longer than my husband) will finally give up.

21 It’s never too late: I used to pore over ‘Top 30 at 30’ lists but now I care more about octogenarians taking up weight-lifting and fifty-somethings getting book deals. Success has no best-before date — just ask the 78-year-old leader of the free world.

22 Not adhering to best-before dates: While we’re talking about BBDs, I don’t have the same slavish devotion to them. Go by your nose, people, I’ve not been killed by a yogurt yet.

23 Shops changing their layout: When I return to purchase some loungewear after a week’s deliberation, I do not wish to find myself in the newly created fitness section. This won’t make me buy fitness clothes, it’ll just make me leave without the loungewear.

24 Moisturising: I must slather daily or risk looking like a raisin.

25 Nice bed linen: ‘Cooling memory foam’, ‘800-thread-count Egyptian cotton’ — this is the kind of pillow talk that now sets my heart aflame.

Expand Close Good-quality bed linen is increasingly important / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Good-quality bed linen is increasingly important

26 Good friends: Stop scrolling through virtual friends and pick up the phone to call a real one. Good friendships will endure even long periods of separation but they still need nurturing.

27 Exercise: I will never be someone who wants to work-out, but I do always feel better after it. Go for the walk, do the HIIT session — your mind and body will thank you.

28 Charity: Whatever you have, there’s someone who has less.

29 Accepting my relationship with current youth culture: It’s good to try to keep some hold on who is in the charts and what ‘TikTok’ is. But it’s also OK to have the car radio set to ’90s hits. Just don’t be the old fart who moans about not recognising any of the names headlining at Electric Picnic.

30 Knowing my past: I used to glaze over when my dad talked about his grandfather — now I want to know these ties to the past.

31 A linen tea towel: It just dries the nice glasses better.

Read More

32 What I’d save in a fire: In previous decades this would have been photos, my wedding dress. Now I can’t think of anything beyond getting my children and husband out safely. Although I’d be hoping my marble-topped console table survived.

33 Shopping around: Mmmmm, the warm glow from finding dishwasher tablets half price in the chemist compared to the supermarket.

34 Neighbours: I couldn’t have picked my neighbours out of a line-up when I lived in an apartment in my 20s, now I love that we’re on first name/ ‘let’s have a glass of wine’ terms with the family next door.

35 Money isn’t everything: Taking the pay-cut for a better work/ life balance, deciding to buy the more expensive local produce over the cheaper online option... yes money matters, but so do other things too.

36 Positive feedback: Write letters of appreciation, not just complaint.

37 Turning off lights: I’ve turned into my parents.

38 Having stuff ‘just in case’: A cupboard filled with torches and candles in case the electricity goes off. Good biscuits hidden away in case visitors call. Packing about 10 pairs more pants than you need when you go on holiday ‘just in case’...

39 Grey hairs: Young me always thought I’d just let nature take its course. Now I’m not so sure.

40 That my children are happy, healthy and kind: Beyond my nice bed linen and grey hairs, that’s what I care about most, obviously. It just would have been a really short list without the other stuff.