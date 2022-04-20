| 8.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

US TV host Tucker Carlson’s testicle-tanning isn’t just ‘Goop for bros’ — it’s far darker than that

Such preoccupations with testosterone and masculinity have traditionally gone hand-in-hand with a fascist worldview

Expand

Close

Skylar Baker-Jordan

Pro-tip: Don’t check your email while you are driving. Not only is one out of every four car accidents in the United States a result of texting while driving, but you may be so shocked by someone you’ve known for years asking you to write about Tucker Carlson and testicle-tanning that you swerve and nearly crash into a river.

At least, that is what happened to me this morning. My editor asked if I might have an “angle on Tucker Carlson’s weird masculinity/ball-tanning shtick,” to which my first response was surprise that there was already an angle on Tucker’s testicle-tanning, let alone need for a new one. That is an image I never asked for and could have happily lived without.

Most Watched

Privacy