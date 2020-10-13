Us against the world: The truth about being a single mum

As a single mother, I’ve always believed that my daughter hasn’t missed out. She’s learning all of the most important life lessons — about resilience and the importance of hard work — from me and from her grandmother, who helped raise her.

And that’s why I understand Laura Whitmore, who said this week being raised by a single mother instilled her with a strong work ethic, all too well. After all, when you have a child to support and there’s no other financial cushion, single mothers are like warriors. And our daughters are taught to fight for what they want.

Laura Whitmore’s TV career has been illustrious and it’s absolutely no surprise she was inspired by her mum. The Love Island presenter grew up watching her mother, Carmel, raise her as a lone parent, while working full-time, which was unusual in Ireland during the 1980s and 90s.

Expand Close Laura Whitmore was raised by a single mother Kieran Harnett / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Laura Whitmore was raised by a single mother

And though I brought my daughter up in the late 1990s and 2000s, I absolutely can relate to this situation. I worked hard and went above and beyond to ensure my daughter had every opportunity possible. I was far from a damsel in distress and wanted to influence my daughter to be resilient to life’s setbacks and to never, ever rely on a man.

I myself was raised by a strong woman, so I had a good role model. And I knew I wanted to raise my daughter in turn to be resourceful, feminist and compassionate.

My mother, Bridget, instilled a strength of character in me and promised to always support my dreams.

When I became pregnant at 19, mum’s unwavering devotion never faltered. I was encouraged to finish my BA honours in journalism, with promises from mum that she would always be there for me and my daughter, Olivia, who’s now nearly 22.

The generous sacrifices mum made meant I finished my degree, graduated with Olivia in my arms and went on to fulfil my dream of becoming a journalist.

And when I took my first step on the career ladder, my daughter, then aged two, was watching, as I left home in my new suit for my first day in a newsroom in the early 2000s.

I have learned over the years that children watch everything we do as mothers — especially our little girls. And fortunately, my daughter saw a determined young woman, encouraged by her grandmother, succeed and fulfil her dreams.

I went on being the daughter my mother encouraged me to be — learning to drive, passing senior journalism exams, reporting on crime and court hearings and dealing with so many stories of heroism and tragedy.

After each long day in the newsroom or out in the field, I’d return home to the loving arms of my mother and daughter — never once questioning if my life could have been better if I’d been married.

My own mum would joke sometimes, that at least I didn’t have to come home from work and cook and clean for a man.

And, in honesty, as I watched other relationships develop around me, I often saw women were indeed taking on too much of the home duties while also working full-time.

My daughter continued to grow, showing a talent for acting and writing and I’d rush from the office to watch her perform in plays. I’d stand at the back of halls, alone, while all around me, other mothers were present with their husbands or partners. At times like that, I admit I felt a little lonely and would momentarily wonder if finding Mr Right and, forming that nuclear family, would have been a better option.

But in truth, that thought never lingered long. I saw relationships falling apart around me and the divorce rate was undeniably high. Just what was I really missing out on?

I already had a family who could show me unconditional love and I, them and our matriarchal unit would never be broken.

It is unavoidable as a working mother, however, that a pang of guilt remains for feeling you were not around enough. But I know, in reality, that every moment I had with my daughter, I tried to ensure we had fun, shared experiences and grew closer as a family.

I took her travelling from the age of three. We went round the world and I whacked it all on credit cards, slowly paying my debt off through the year. Mum would tell me I should be saving and of course, I should. But I’m so relieved we had those times, those adventures together.

I now realise how close a bond we have and how much of the world we enjoyed together. I hope very much for the day we can travel together again.

Olivia and I would eat in restaurants together, just mother and daughter. We’d go to the cinema, the theatre, to museums.

Every minute when I wasn’t working I spent with my daughter and as I grew older, into my 20s and 30s, I found she was growing up with me. I was still young enough to understand how she felt and she knew me so well, too.

I think that if I’d been married, there’s no way we would have enjoyed the closeness we do today. In a way, when you’re a single parent, there’s a feeling there, it’s us against the world. And she knows I’d never let her down because she’s my everything.

Unfortunately though, at times, the outside world did intervene in our harmonious feminist family. I would work long hours and was often asked to work overtime. I never wanted to complain or to be treated differently to the men or childless female colleagues in my office, so I worked, often very late.

On occasion, I missed parents’ evenings or other events in school. I’d send a family member to make sure someone was there to represent me, to ensure my daughter had support. But when those situations arose, I always felt torn and I’d wish I could shout from the rooftops that a career woman was entitled to also be a mother. And a single mother was entitled to equality.

Sadly, though, I worked mostly for male bosses, sometimes three and four decades older than me. They were from a different, less progressive generation. I found little compassion or understanding in those early days of my career and at times, felt burnt out, working to the demands in male-dominated journalism — an industry which, back then, seemed to favour men and childless women.

I couldn’t engage in drinking with the bosses or colleagues after work, when I needed and in fact, wanted, to be home with my daughter.

But despite the stresses of being a working mother and endlessly feeling stretched between home and office life, I would often catch myself when I’d see Olivia, once again watching. She’d observe my making phone calls, taking notes, writing stories at home when my workload leaked into weekend time.

When she was small, she’d draw colourful little pictures on my shorthand notebook and I’d find them as I’d open the pad during a court case. I’d smile. I was the only reporter back then with that special little present to brighten my day. Olivia, I realised, was taking everything in. She would wave me goodbye and smile, arms open, when I’d return home. She’d ask me questions about my day and I’d save only the heart-warming stories for her.

She saw her mother as a woman who worked hard, who had dreams she was striving to achieve. Thanks to the love of my own mother, I was able to continue dreaming.

Olivia grew up with the same lesson mum taught me — that women can do anything they wish, as long as they work hard. As I look at her today, as she studies and works so hard, I realise I’ve instilled in her a determination and ambition, a fire that perhaps only burned within me in the first place because I was a lone parent but I was never alone.

Read More

Online Editors