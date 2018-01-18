Urgent appeal to help find family of elderly Irish man 'dying virtually alone' in the UK
The neighbour of a dying Irish man has appealed for help in a search for the man's family.
75-year-old Patrick John Muilligan is currently in a hospital in London, according to his friend and next door neighbour Dave, who has posted an appeal online.
Dave wrote on Facebook: "My friend and next door neighbour of 20 years is from west Limerick and I am trying to find his family as sadly he is dying in hospital."
The neighbour added that Patrick John is "virtually alone apart from my partner and myself. His name is Patrick John Mulligan (John). He was born in April 1942."
Dave's Facebook post has been shared by the Luton Irish Forum and other members of the Irish expat community.
Can you help Dave by sharing? Hi, I'm dave in London. My friend and next door neighbour of 20 years is from west...Posted by Luton Irish Forum on Wednesday, January 17, 2018
